Happy Thanksgiving, Bucks fans! It hasn't been an easy year for Milwaukee's dedicated fanbase, but that doesn't mean there isn't a lot to be thankful for. Forget about their record for a moment — this Bucks team has a deep roster of talent, they got a significant return from Miami in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade, there's a real culture being instilled by new head coach Taylor Jenkins, and we can see a real pathway back to relevancy, even if it's been tough sledding thus far in the season.

That's just scratching the surface of all that Bucks fans have to be thankful for this season. Let's take a step back and look at the totality of where this franchise stands and where it's going in order to truly embrace gratitude on a holiday dedicated to giving thanks.

1. Buck fans should be thankful for their breakout rookie sensations, Brayden Burries and Nate Ament.

Before the addition of No. 10 pick Brayden Burries and No. 13 pick Nate Ament to the lineup, Milwaukee hasn't had a truly impactful rookie since Malcolm Brogdon in the 2016-17 season, and not for lack of trying. Their track record of finding players as unrestricted free agents, two-way contracts, and developmental projects far outweighs the team's recent history of finding instant-impact additions in the NBA Draft.

The tides changed quickly with Burries and Ament not only cracking Milwaukee's rotation, but becoming two legitimate candidates for the NBA's All-Rookie Teams. Burries is a two-way threat, a dynamic scorer, a resilient passer, and quite literally one of the best rebounding guards in the NBA. Meanwhile, Ament is way ahead of schedule after he was expected to be a developmental project player who would take years to be ready for his moment.

Even when the going gets rough, Bucks fans have these two rising stars to look forward to night in and night out. That goes a long way for a team building its way up from the bottom.

2. Tickets to Bucks games have not been this affordable since before Giannis rose to fame.

This might seem like a random inclusion, but it's significant for all the Bucks fans who got priced out of games during the Giannis era in Milwaukee. This is the natural lifecycle of a franchise playing out in real time — ticket prices are low when the team is bad. Once the team starts winning consistently, that price keeps ticking up until they finally start to lose again, and it becomes affordable for working-class families and individuals to get back into Fiserv Forum, or then the Bradley Center, to see their favorite team.

It's hard to say exactly how many people fall into this category, but there is no doubt there is a significant segment of Bucks fans who can see their favorite team play without having to make a difficult financial decision to do so right now, and that's going to bring smiles to many faces this season, no matter whether they win or lose.

3. Milwaukee's rest-of-season schedule is going to help the Bucks build momentum down the stretch of this year.

Obviously, as you can tell by their standing at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, this hasn't been a good start to the season for Milwaukee, but there's a reason for it. They've had one of the most difficult schedules in the league thus far this season, and that's going to change for the better soon.

According to Tankathon, the Bucks rank 26th in remaining strength of schedule, with a combined opponent winning percentage of 48.2%. Their November and December slates remain quite strong, but these are the games that will prepare them to string together wins and compete at a higher level against a more porous schedule from January through April. So while it looks bad now, it won't stay that way for much longer.