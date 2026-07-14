Bucks' rumored Peyton Watson trade is exactly what Milwaukee should be doing

Rebuilding without access to your own first-round picks requires a level of creativity that we've rarely seen in the modern era of the NBA, but the Milwaukee Bucks seem more than prepared to tackle the challenge. Their reported interest in a sign-and-trade deal to acquire Denver Nuggets forward Peyton Watson is the exact type of deal they'll need to pursue in order to pull it off.

According to longtime NBA Insider Marc Stein, the Bucks are one of a few teams working with the Nuggets on potential sign-and-trade deals for the 23-year-old restricted free agent. This comes after The Athletic's Sam Amick reported that while the Nuggets planned to match any offer for Watson, they would be open to letting him go in a sign-and-trade situation.

Watson, a rangy 6-foot-8 forward out of UCLA, is coming off his best season as a pro, averaging 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and about a steal and a block per game. Although he was always an intriguing defensive player, Watson showcased the full range of his capabilities in the 2025-26 season by taking a big step forward as an all-around offensive player and reliable shooter from range at 41.1% on 3.6 attempts per contest.

Regardless of how it plays out, the Bucks being linked to Watson is a sign that their intentions and priorities for this offseason are precisely where they should be.

The Milwaukee Bucks are going all-in on their youth movement, and Peyton Watson fits the timeline perfectly.

Right now, the Bucks are primarily focused on stacking as much young talent as they can. That was evident in the haul they selected for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the direction of their two lottery picks on draft night, and, for the most part, through the players they've prioritized in the free-agent market,

By targeting Peyton Watson, the Milwaukee Bucks are operating within the mindset they're supposed to: stack young talent, give them an environment to grow, and evaluate talent as you build.

Who knows which of these players will pan out? For Bucks fans who watched the team closely last year, the two names that probably stand out most are Ryan Rollins and Ousmane Dieng, who, at 24 and 23, respectively, have showcased skill sets and determination beyond their years. While it's more of a safe bet that the former will have a role in the NBA for years to come, the latter has shown enough to prove that his development is a worthwhile investment.

Peyton Watson would be a perfect addition to that young core, along with Brayden Burries, Nate Ament, Kasparas Jakučionis and Kel'el Ware. Between the immense physical attributes, ball skills, shooting potential, and unselfish nature of their games, the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to become one of the most exciting young teams in basketball in the first year of their rebuild.

Although Watson still has a lot to prove, he makes perfect sense as the type of player who you'd take a chance on at this stage of a rebuild... so long as they don't give up too much to convince the Nuggets to agree.