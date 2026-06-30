Bucks take a massive gamble by letting Ousmane Dieng hit unrestricted free agency

In a season full of letdowns, Ousmane Dieng was a revelation for the Milwaukee Bucks. The 23-year-old French forward took over a significant role down the stretch of the season, averaging 11 points, 4.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and nearly a steal per game in 30 games with Milwaukee. That made it appear he was bound for restricted free agency this summer, and that the Bucks would tender a qualifying offer, but that didn't turn out to be the case.

According to Hoops Hype's Michael Scotto, the Bucks decided to let Dieng hit unrestricted free agency this summer instead of extending the projected $8.7 million contract for one year. While it might seem like an odd decision based on his performance since being traded to Milwaukee, there is some logic to it.

Dieng doesn't seem to have a major market, and according to Scotto's reporting, the Milwaukee Bucks "have significant interest in re-signing Dieng in free agency."

Still, the whole scenario brings up a scary proposition about what the future of the team might look like, and where Dieng falls on their list of priorities this summer.

Ousmane Dieng is too good for the Milwaukee Bucks to let walk in free agency.

At 6-foot-9, Dieng showcased three-level scoring upside and positional versatility that's rare to find in the NBA. Most teams swing for that exact archetype high in the NBA Draft lottery, and don't let it go easily. The only reason the OKC Thunder moved on from him in the first place is that he was too green for a team that was actively trying to win a championship, and couldn't afford to pay him this summer.

But for a Milwaukee Bucks team that's building for the future without its own first-round draft capital, opportunities like this are rare. If another team were to swoop in and offer more than the Bucks can, it would be a serious problem for this team. Although the addition of Nate Ament is certainly an indication of where they want to go at small forward, it would be a complete fumble to let Dieng walk in the process.

Think back to last summer, when the Bucks tendered and then rescinded the qualifying offer for restricted free agent Ryan Rollins. That was the precursor for them to sign him to a long-term deal at a much more team-friendly price, helping them achieve one of the best value contracts in all of basketball.

GM Jon Horst is playing with fire right now, but considering he just traded franchise icon Giannis Antetokounmpo, we have to give him some leeway to see how he handles the first phase of the post-Giannis era, and that might require taking a few risks along the way. If I were a betting man, I'd put my chips on Dieng coming back to Southeast Wisconsin next season.