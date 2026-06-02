Bucks must double their draft haul with one trade Thunder may be eager to make

Setting aside the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade chaos, there’s nothing more important for the Milwaukee Bucks this offseason than nailing the 2026 NBA Draft. Trading their No. 10 pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Nos. 12 and 17 would help maximize their opportunity to do so.

Whether Antetokounmpo stays or goes, adding young talent to the roster is a non-negotiable, and adding two players is obviously better than adding one.

The Thunder, meanwhile, sit on the opposite end of the spectrum: They have too many good players, too many valuable draft assets and not enough roster spots. And they just learned the hard way that they must add size if they're going to battle Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs for the next decade.

There's a logical link between the Bucks and Thunder in potential trade discussions. If Milwaukee can come away with two potentially foundational players — and slide back only two spots to do it — it could be a move that has a lasting impact in the Cream City.

The 2026 NBA Draft is a pivot point for the Bucks

Milwaukee needs to take advantage of owning a top-10 pick in a loaded draft, whether it keeps it or trades it. What happens in the next few weeks will go a long way toward deciding what happens in the next few years.

Bucks co-owner Jimmy Haslam said publicly he expects the Antetokounmpo situation to be resolved before the draft. Round 1 kicks off on June 22. So, does GM Jon Horst add rookies who are ready to contribute immediately? Does he go after prospects who have the highest upside? Does he walk a tightrope between both?

Trading No. 10 to the Thunder for Nos. 12 and 17 makes sense for Bucks

Oklahoma City is interested in consolidating its draft assets to move up, according to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line (subscription required), who notes that OKC can't squeeze in multiple rookies this offseason. With three picks (12, 17, 37) and only one available roster spot, something has to give for Thunder GM Sam Presti.

Perhaps moving up two spots in a trade with the Bucks would be that thing.

After Chet Holmgren's disappearing act in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals, Presti is surely aware his team needs size to combat Wembanyama. Michigan center Aday Mara would be an ideal fit. If Mara is gone, his ex-Wolverines teammate, Yaxel Lendeborg, is a big wing who can defend multiple positions.

If the board falls the right way and Horst can coax Presti into it, this would be a win-win type deal.

And whether they use it to draft two rookies — or even potentially package both picks to acquire another veteran to keep Antetokounmpo in town — the Bucks could undoubtedly use the draft capital.