Bucks finally have a non-Giannis route to trading up in the 2026 NBA Draft

The Milwaukee Bucks have made it abundantly clear that they are exploring all avenues to improve the roster this summer, whether Giannis Antetokounmpo makes a formal trade request or not. Part of that process includes making sure they can capitalize on their highest draft pick in a decade and add a marquee, cost-controlled impact player to the rotation with the 10th overall selection.

But what if they need to move up to secure that player? While the 2026 NBA Draft is widely considered to have one of the best collections of young talent in recent memory, the caliber of player they're searching for might not be available at the 10th pick. With that in mind, the Bucks would be wise to consider their path to a higher selection in this year's draft, which means sweet-talking another team into swapping picks.

According to a recent report by Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor, an unexpected trade suitor could arise in the form of the LA Clippers. In a recent piece about the prospect of Chet Holmgren's future in Oklahoma City, he reported that his sources believe the Clippers will listen to offers on the No. 5 pick with the hope of moving down and snagging an asset or two in the process.

For a Milwaukee Bucks team without flexibility in terms of spending or draft capital, this is the type of scenario where general manager Jon Horst could feasibly pull a rabbit out of his hat.

Could the LA Clippers move the No. 5 pick to the Bucks, and if so, what would it take?

Ultimately, the question we're grappling with isn't 'Would the LA Clippers be willing to trade the fifth pick?' but instead, 'What would the LA Clippers need to trade down from fifth to tenth?'

Milwaukee doesn't have a ton more to offer in terms of draft capital, with only two other tradable firsts available to them on draft night. It's certainly possible that No. 10 and a future first-round pick would be enough to move up to No. 5, but there are several avenues to consider before the Bucks start handing out even more draft capital.

They could make it a two-for-two swap of Bucks center Myles Turner and No. 10 for Clippers big man John Collins and No. 5. Although Collins was a vital contributor in his first full season in LA, he's proven to have a real ceiling as a player while Turner provides a long-term, versatile answer at the center position for a team that dealt its only starting-caliber five at the trade deadline.

More likely, however, would be a Turner and No. 10 swap for No. 5, the expiring contract of Bogdan Bogdanović and veteran swingman Derrick Jones Jr. on a two-year, $10 million deal. That way, the Clippers can hold onto their current best big while adding another to flesh out a talented, floor-spacing rotation of proven frontcourt contributors.

Given his track record as one of the best shooters in basketball, Bucks wing AJ Green could also be a valuable trade chip in these conversations. In return, Milwaukee would receive one of a plethora of players on LA's roster making between $5-9 million to make salaries match.

Depending on what the LA Clippers are seeking in this type of trade, the Milwaukee Bucks could give themselves a shot at drafting Ousmane Dieng's workout partner, Karim López, or one of the fantastic young guard prospects slotted to be drafted in this range.

Regardless, Milwaukee will certainly be canvassing the league for all of its options, and at this stage, leaning into a young core might be what's best for the Bucks, for Giannis, and for the fans alike.