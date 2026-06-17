Bucks have a puncher's chance to steal Darryn Peterson in the 2026 NBA Draft

There are few more exciting times of year for a basketball fan than the lead-up to the NBA Draft, and given the wealth of talent in the 2026 class, there's a lot to chew on. While the class is considered one of the best in recent memory, there is a tier break after the top four players, leaving teams outside of that range scrambling to decide who's the best of the rest. But if recent rumors mean anything, Kansas shooting guard Darryn Peterson might slip into an attainable range for the Milwaukee Bucks.

No one is doubting Peterson's talent on the basketball court. At 6-foot-5, Peterson is one of the most electric shot creators and difficult shot-makers that the game has to offer. A five-star prospect coming out of high school, Peterson put every ounce of his talent on display, averaging 20.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 24 collegiate games. Although it was a topic of debate, his freshman campaign was cut short in part due to persistent cramping and injury concerns.

Nonetheless, Peterson is one of the top prospects in his class for his uncanny scoring ability and is still being considered for the No. 1 pick in the draft. However, as reported by ESPN's Shams Charania, Peterson and his camp decided not to meet with any other teams besides the Washington Wizards, who hold the top selection on draft night.

If the Wizards select AJ Dybantsa as expected, teams could pass on Peterson for off-court concerns or because he refused to meet with them, opening the door for the Bucks to move up and draft him outside the Top 3.

If Darryn Peterson slips, we could see the Milwaukee Bucks make an aggressive move at the 2026 NBA Draft.

As the Milwaukee Bucks consider all their options to retool this summer, the No. 1 thing they seek, aside from a concrete conclusion to the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga, is a blue-chip prospect to build with moving forward. Their No. 10 pick marks the team's highest selection in a decade, and the first chance at a cost-controlled young star in the lottery during this era of Bucks basketball.

Should Peterson begin to slip in the NBA Draft, it'd be wise for the Milwaukee Bucks to explore all their options to jump up. If Giannis does indeed want out, this would be the perfect opportunity to flip one franchise star for another elite prospect to build around.

Rumors have swirled that the Bucks could move up as high as the fifth pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, which would firmly put them in range for Peterson if even one team decides to pass on him. It'll take a lot of luck and probably some sacrifice, either in the form of Giannis or a package built around pick 10 and future draft capital, but a worthwhile risk for a franchise in flux.