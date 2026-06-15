Rumored Giannis trade would land Bucks a top 5 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft

Buckle in, Bucks fans, because the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors are only going to ramp up from here until we reach a boiling point. With the NBA season officially coming to a close, the offseason is already in full swing, with many pundits and insiders arguing that if Giannis is going to be traded this summer, it's probably going to happen at or leading up to the 2026 NBA Draft.

Although the Milwaukee Bucks are glad to have the 10th overall pick in this class, as they stare down the barrel of a future without their own draft capital, GM Jon Horst is almost undoubtedly exploring scenarios to get another first-round selection in this year's class. Now, according to some new trade rumors, he might get his chance if they decide to pull the trigger on a Giannis trade.

As first reported by Grant Afseth, a surprise team could emerge in potential Giannis trade talks if the rumors that he and the Boston Celtics have mutual interest are true. Any Giannis/Boston deal would almost certainly have to include Jaylen Brown, who is a surefire candidate to get rerouted. Afseth suggested that if the Bucks agree to send Giannis to Boston, they could potentially get the 5th overall pick back from Los Angeles to reroute the former Finals MVP to the West Coast.

This would undoubtedly be one of the biggest blockbuster trades in the modern history of this league, but given the uncertain nature of the league and the way the league is perceived to be wide open for anyone's taking next year, aggressive pushes by Boston and LA are not far-fetched at all.

Trading for the 5th overall pick is one of the only ways the Milwaukee Bucks could win a Giannis trade.

Let's be honest: the team trading away its franchise superstar very rarely wins the trade, unless extenuating circumstances or extreme leverage come into play. That's not where the Bucks stand right now, with a media circus publicizing the situation and the whole basketball world outside of Milwaukee clamoring for Giannis to be traded.

It's still far from a foregone conclusion that a deal will get done, but if it does, there are few better single assets you could get in return right now than the No. 5 pick from the Clippers. Although there seems to be a clear cutoff after the Top 4 players in this class, that fifth pick gives the team making that selection the flexibility to pick their favorite player from the entire rest of the class.

If you're giving up a franchise player, you probably want a building block in return, and getting someone in their late teens or early 20s on a long-term, cost-controlled deal would give Milwaukee the flexibility it needs to rebuild without its own picks.

So if this really is the end of Giannis' era in Milwaukee, at least they can get something worthwhile in return.