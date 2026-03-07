Broncos' Reported Romeo Doubs Interest Is a Big Packers Problem

NFL free agency is right around the corner, and the Green Bay Packers will have some tough decisions to make. A massive one will be around the future of wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who is slated to test the open market after a career season in 2025.

After spending four seasons with the Packers, Doubs will get a chance to cash in on his second contract, and the Denver Broncos have interest, according to the Denver Post's Luca Evans.

"Doubs is a definite potential fit for the Broncos here; Denver has interest in the former Green Bay receiver, an NFL source told The Post. " Luca Evans, Denver Post

The idea of Doubs joining the Broncos isn't new and makes sense when taking a look at them from the outside. And that's tough for a Packers team hoping to retain the pass catcher.

Packers Can't Ignore Broncos as a Threat to Steal Romeo Doubs

The Broncos will make an effort to improve the offensive playmakers, and the receiver is at the top of the list. Outside of Courtland Sutton, Denver needs more from that unit, which is why Doubs is an interesting option.

Since being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft, Doubs has provided Green Bay with a crafty weapon who can make plays on all three levels of the field. Over 59 games with the Packers, he had 202 catches for 2,424 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. Doubs has gone over 600 receiving yards and scored four-plus times in three straight seasons.

The Nevada product has also secured 30-plus first-down receptions over the last three years. Doubs is a player who has made the most of his opportunities with the Packers, and several teams will be interested in adding him, not just the Broncos.



Considering that Denver has more money to spend than Green Bay, things could start looking grim on the idea of a return.

The Broncos have $24.4 million in cap space, per OverTheCap, while the Packers have $4.3 million. That's without mentioning that Green Bay also has Rasheed Walker, Quay Walker, and Sean Rhyan hitting the open market.

The Packers won't have the money to keep everyone, and could easily be outbid by the Broncos for Doubs' services. Spotrac predicts he will get a four-year, $48 million deal ($12 million per season), which could very. If someone wants to make sure they land Doubs, they could increase the offer, and ESPN's Dan Graziano projects Doubs to get three years and $49 million ($16.3 million per season).

"Doubs is still 25 years old (turns 26 in April) and is viewed by teams as a receiver who can thrive in a number of different schemes," Graziano wrote. "He could be the guy this year that you look at and say, 'Wow, he got that much?'"

The Packers do have a crowded receiver room with Matthew Golden, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Savion Williams, and Dontayvion Wicks. Regardless of these collections of pass-catchers, it'd be nice to keep Doubs around.



Unfortunately, it appears that his time in Titletown could be coming to an end, and it looks like the Broncos could be the leading force behind an exit.

