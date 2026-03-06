MarShawn Lloyd's Packers Competition Could Get Stiffer After Latest RB Release

Green Bay Packers fans are hoping to see MarShawn Lloyd get some competition this offseason. The former third-round pick has the potential to be an effective No. 2 running back behind Josh Jacobs. However, an ongoing battle with the injury bug has left Lloyd's role with the Packers up in the air before free agency.

With that being said, it won't be surprising if Green Bay uses free agency or the 2026 NFL draft to find another RB to compete with Lloyd and the recently re-signed Chris Brooks. That's why Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur might want to make note of the latest running back to hit the open market.

On Friday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Houston Texans have cut ties with Joe Mixon after the veteran RB "requested his release." Not only will that decision save the Texans some cap space, but it could also give the Packers someone else to consider as potential competition for Lloyd.

Joe Mixon's Release Gives Packers Another Option to Motivate MarShawn Lloyd

Now, this isn't to say that Mixon would be a flawless addition to the Packers' backfield. Despite an alluring resume — which includes two Pro Bowl nods and five 1,000-yard campaigns — Mixon is still coming off a mysterious foot injury that forced him to miss the entire 2025 season without any positive updates.



At the same time, one lost season doesn't mean the Packers should consider him as a low-risk, high-reward option to challenge Lloyd.

Last month, Texans GM Nick Caserio said the veteran RB's situation was "day to day" and that he's already had surgery this offseason to address it, per Sports Illustrated's Jared Koch.

Assuming that he's good to go, even if it isn't immediate, Mixon would be worth a flyer for the Packers. His last 1,000-yard season took place in 2024, when he amassed 1,016 rushing yards on 245 carries, 309 receiving yards on 36 catches, and scored 12 touchdowns along the way. It isn't hard to imagine why he'd be an attractive option to Green Bay if it believes he can return to form.

As much potential as Lloyd might possess, the fact that he's played just one game in two seasons ahead of Year 3 can't be ignored. That's why it's paramount for the Packers to find him some competition.

Sure, Brooks could provide that to a degree, but adding a proven running back like Mixon to the mix could give Lloyd something to be worried about.

With Emanuel Wilson likely leaving town in free agency, having more names on the RB depth chart won't hurt.



There's always a chance that Lloyd will get hurt (again) between now and September, and opening the season with Brooks as the de facto RB2 might not fill the Packers with the most confidence. Signing Mixon would help address that concern and would pay off if he can turn back the clock, even if it's only to a season or two ago.

Lloyd's time in Green Bay isn't over, but more must be seen from him if he's to take on a key role this fall. Forcing the third-year running back to compete with Mixon (and Brooks) for RB2 honors is one path to take to help light a fire beneath him, leaving time to tell if the Packers will do right by Lloyd early this offseason.

More Green Bay Packers News & Rumors: