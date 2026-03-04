Quay Walker May Have Just Broken Up with Packers Before FA Starts

The Green Bay Packers have their work cut out for them to improve this roster ahead of the 2026 campaign. They have several players hitting the open market, but it looks like linebacker Quay Walker has slammed the door shut on a possible Packers return.

Walker deleted anything related to the Packers on his Instagram account, leaving four pictures up of him in a Georgia Bulldog uniform. Considering he's an unrestricted free agent, removing anything affiliated with the Packers gives a glimpse into his mindset around the team. And it doesn't seem to be positive.

Quay Walker Deleted Anything Packers Related off His Instagram Account

The Packers passed on picking up Walker's fifth-year option. The production of Edgerrin Cooper played a big role in this decision, but it's Walker's troubles in the pass coverage that likely was the deciding factor. And Pro Football Focus' numbers didn't put him in the best light.

2022 2023 2024 2025 Coverage Grade: 70.8 (21st among 84 graded LBs) Coverage Grade: 52.6 (74th among 83 graded LBs) Coverage Grade: 48.8 (65th among 83 graded LBs) Coverage Grade: 44.9 (70th among 88 graded LBs) Catches Allowed: 31 Catches Allowed: 55 Catches Allowed: 41 Catches Allowed: 67 Yards Allowed: 304 Yards Allowed: 571 Yards Allowed: 373 Yards Allowed: 653 Touchdowns Allowed: 1 Touchdowns Allowed: 2 Touchdowns Allowed: 0 Touchdowns Allowed: 6

His coverage grades declined in each season, and things hit the fan in 2025, with Walker playing his worst ball in coverage to date. There was a common theme of teams attacking him in the middle of the field, and that was prevalent in the wild-card loss to the Bears. In that game, Walker allowed seven catches (11 targets) for 105 yards and a touchdown.

That's the biggest flaw in his game, and it appears he could have some intel that the Packers may not be interested in bringing him back. Despite his shortcomings there, Walker has a nose for finding the football. He led the team in tackles for the last four seasons, logging 469 total tackles, 29 TFLs, and nine sacks.

Spotrac is projecting Walker to sign a three-year, $24 million deal, which comes to a market value of $8.3 million per season. That's predicted to rank sixth among free agent LBs, but the Packers don't have much extra money to play with. They still have to get under the cap and currently sit at $-6 million.

That's without mentioning they have Romeo Doubs and Rasheed Walker also hitting the open market. Green Bay won't be able to keep everyone and will have to choose which players it will let walk. Agents and teams have been talking in attempts to build out the framework of the contracts before free agency starts. Yet based on Walker's actions, those conversations with the Packers probably didn't go well, and he'll likely be playing football elsewhere in 2026.

Social media is a tool that gives hints on how a player is feeling and what they are thinking in real-time. Walker's actions show the door is probably closed on a Packers return.

