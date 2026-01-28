Broncos Now Serious Contender to Sign Romeo Doubs Away from Packers

Due to the overwhelming talent and depth that the Green Bay Packers have at the wide receiver spot, there’s a good chance that veteran wide receiver Romeo Doubs will not be back with the club in 2026. It’s bittersweet to think about Doubs leaving Green Bay and hitting free agency, considering how well the former fourth-round pick played this season.

The 25-year-old wide receiver had 55 receptions (85 targets) for 724 yards (career-high) and six touchdowns during the regular season. Doubs also had a big-time performance against the Chicago Bears in the Wild Card Round, racking up eight receptions (11 targets) for 124 yards and a TD.

That said, if the Packers didn’t have Matthew Golden, Dontayvion Wicks, and Savion Williams, a case could be made to keep Doubs for the next few years. However, Green Bay can’t afford to stunt the growth of Golden, who is ready to take off in Year 2.

Broncos Could Be Biggest Threat to Prevent Romeo Doubs' Potential Packers Return

As for Doubs, he should have a healthy market in free agency, especially for contenders looking to add a quality WR2. One team that could be of interest to Doubs is the Denver Broncos. The Broncos, who lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC title game, could use a veteran WR2 to pair next to Courtland Sutton.

Following their loss to the Patriots, the immediate conversation was that Denver needs more talent in the WR room in 2026. The Broncos have Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin, who are capable of creating big plays in the passing game with their speed and agility.

But counting on them to be a consistent WR2 threat alongside Sutton is a bold strategy and a tough ask. This is where Doubs comes into play. Doubs has the size (6-foot-2, 204 pounds) to play on the outside and create big plays with yards after the catch.

For his career, Doubs is averaging 12 yards per reception, but over the last two seasons, he has averaged 13.1 and 13.2 yards per reception. Additionally, the Packers' receiver has a career 3.0 yards after the catch per reception average, which is nowhere close to Mims (8.8) or Franklin (4.8).

However, Doubs as a WR2 makes Denver better, as it will move Franklin and Mims into WR3/4 roles.

According to Spotrac, Doubs’ calculated market average is a four-year, $48 million ($12 million AAV) deal, which works perfectly for the Broncos. OverTheCap projects the Broncos to have $27.4 million in cap space this offseason, giving them the room to add Doubs.

The Packers won’t be able to afford Doubs at that price tag, as they’re a projected $10.68 million over the cap. In fact, Green Bay will have to move on from a player or two, especially if they want to bring back Kingsley Enagbare or Quay Walker, for example.

Nevertheless, even though the Packers would love to keep Doubs in a perfect world, a team like the Broncos will step up to the plate to pay the veteran wide receiver this offseason.

