One of the biggest storylines of the offseason for Milwaukee Brewers fans and hopeful baseball fans everywhere is what will happen in the contract negotiations between the World Series champion franchise and their WS MVP, catcher William Contreras. The team already picked up his club option for 2026-27, long before the start of an impending MLB lockout. But the latest rumors should give Milwaukee all the reason they need to be aggressive in their negotiations.

According to recent comments by MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal on Foul Territory, he's hearing that Contreras is interested in signing an extension with the Brewers before the lockout even comes to fruition. Here's what he said when asked:

"This is something that I'm told Contreras wants. I would imagine the Brewers want it. He is their heart and soul in some ways. He is a guy that really is their engine in some ways," Rosenthal said. "He's going to get a strong deal, whether he signs it with the Brewers, or whether he becomes a free agent, so I don't know if it'll happen before the lockout. Certainly, I would think the Brewers are exploring it already, but we'll have to see just how this plays out."

There is absolutely no denying that Contreras is one of, if not the single most important differentiator for this Brewers team right now. He's an offensive powerhouse with consistent batting and undeniable power, paired with the eye of a hawk and an overall defensive talent that can go toe-to-toe with any player at his position in today's game.

Even more importantly, if Contreras wants to get a deal done before the lockout, it signals a willingness to negotiate that could change quickly and dramatically after an impending lockout.

The Brewers have all the incentive in the world to sign William Contreras to an extension before the MLB Lockout takes place.

There will be concessions made during the MLB lockout, and players will not go down without a fight. With that in mind, there's a significant chance that whatever deal the Brewers could build for Contreras now would be more beneficial to them than whatever will happen in a post-lockout landscape, where new guarantees and higher premiums for star talent could very well come to fruition.

We are in an age of player empowerment that is only growing, and coming off a World Series MVP in his seventh season as a pro, Contreras will absolutely be gunning for the biggest payday of his career. There's a significant chance that if he hits the open market next summer after whatever changes are made in this lockout period, the Brewers could easily lose him to a big market or a lucrative deal.

But if they are proactive and get it taken care of now, it'll help them later on. It'll also give Contreras the assurance he needs to stay on top of his game through the lockout and prepare both physically and mentally to make another run at the World Series next year with the Brew Crew. It's a win-win for both sides, so long as the Brewers are willing to spend what it takes to seal the deal.