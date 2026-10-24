William Contreras is making it clear why he's the Brewers' postseason MVP in the World Series

If you weren't already on board the William Contreras hype train, you're in luck. There's still time!

Milwaukee's All-Star catcher is making a run for the best catcher in the world title in the 2026 MLB Playoffs, and that did not slow down in Game 1 of the World Series. The 28-year-old, now in his seventh year as a pro, has been the Brewers' best offensive player in the postseason with a team-best 13 hits for six RBIs in 39 plate appearances thus far.

And that's without even factoring in his defensive output, where Contreras remains one of the best defensive players in all of baseball, with elite arm strength and accuracy used to dominate the competition. He led the league in successful ABS challenges this year (105) and went 2-for-2 in Game 1 of the World Series.

After Jake Bauers was named the NLDS MVP for Milwaukee, Contreras' brother, Wilson — an All-Star first baseman for the Boston Red Sox this year — went on a social media rant about why William deserved to win the award. And after sitting with it, he was probably correct: although Bauers also earned the recognition he was given.

However, if we were to zoom out and look at the postseason as a whole, it's almost undeniable that William Contreras has been the Brewers' Playoff MVP in 2026.

William Contreras is impacting every facet of the game for the Milwaukee Brewers in their run to the World Series.

Regardless of where the series goes from here, Brewers fans will come away from the 2026 postseason remembering so many vital moments that Contreras contributed to. It's not often that a player makes a legitimate case to be the best offensive and defensive player on a 100+ win team, but Contreras has been riding that wave for the better part of a month for Milwaukee.

Even looking back on the Brewers' miraculous Game 1 victory, he was involved in three of the five defining moments of the game for Milwaukee, including two meteors he threw to catch runners trying to steal bases and a vital RBI single in the first inning. In addition to his RBI single, Contreras logged another hit and a walk to round out three successful at-bats.

If the Brewers carry their 1-0 lead to the promised land and bring home their first World Series victory, William Contreras' name will be permanently etched into Milwaukee sports history. And at this rate, even if they don't, it'll be hard to deny that he's making a run as one of the best players in Brewers franchise history.

And if the Brewers do secure their first World Series win, I can't imagine anyone but Contreras taking home that MVP trophy with how he's playing up to this point.