Brewers are learning a harsh lesson about Jacob Misiorowski's workload

As he's quite literally shattering records for the fastest pitches ever recorded, it's easy to forget that Jacob Misiorowski is only 24 and in his second season as an MLB pro. Normally, that gives managers a green light to put them on the mound for as many innings as possible, but Pat Murphy understands that Milwaukee is playing a long game, both in the expectations for the team and Misiorowski's future.

On the precipice of the 2026 MLB All-Star Game, Murphy announced that he's making the hard decision to pull the Miz from a head-to-head matchup with Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes. Although it's a heartbreak to miss out on that from an entertainment standpoint, it's the hope that Misiorowski can help surge the Brewers to a Playoff run that makes it worthwhile.

For a player who's regularly throwing at more than 100 MPH, including the fastest pitches ever recorded by a starter in the pitch-tracking era, there's bound to be some wear and tear. The best that Milwaukee can do is manage it and put him in a position to succeed, which is exactly how they're operating as we slide into MLB All-Star weekend in Philadelphia this weekend.

Brewers are wise to take the 'better safe than sorry' approach with Jacob Misiorowski.

We are no longer talking about hypotheticals — Jacob Misiorowski is one of the best pitchers in baseball. With a league-leading ERA among qualified pitchers (1.62), the league's most strikeouts (167), and 10 wins on the season, we're very clearly in Cy Young Award territory for the Brewers' ace.

In order to maintain that pace both now and into the future, the Brewers are doing the right thing by playing it safe with Misiorowski. At 6-foot-7, Misiorowski's physiology is a little bit different from your average starting pitcher. There's something to be learned about the way players of his size and 'load managed' in the NBA, or how NFL teams sometimes put a player on a longer IR stint than their injury might initially require to ensure they're fresh when needed most.

It's not time to start resting Misiorowski like a veteran, per se. He's still too young, with too much left in the tank. But in times like these, when Murphy said that he "didn't recover well from his last start and we owe it to him to take a little more time," that's a sign of maturity from the manager and player alike to understand the circumstances and take things at their own pace instead of rushing back to meet someone else's expectations.

Ultimately, the Brewers need the best version of Jacob Misiorowski in September and October when Milwaukee chases its first World Series win. So long as he's ready when that time comes, a missed start here or there seems trivial.