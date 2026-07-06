Brewers have obvious postseason advantage no team can match

The Milwaukee Brewers are heading towards the All-Star break with a comfortable division lead and every reason to consider themselves among the league's elite contenders. After appearing unbeatable early in the season, the Atlanta Braves have stumbled, while the Los Angeles Dodgers have dealt with injuries and shown a lack of pitching depth, making the two-time defending champs appear human. With this in mind, Brewers fans have every reason to consider a deep October run an increasing possibility.

One that the franchise could do while leaning on an undeniable advantage. Jacob Misiorowski has formed an argument as the league's best pitcher, reaching a level of dominance most starters can only dream of. The starter already has nine wins on the season and a 1.47 ERA with 156 strikeouts in 104.0 innings pitched.

Come postseason, there is going to be no team that wants to match up with Milwaukee in game one, understanding the uphill battle ahead. Misiorowski's level of dominance is reaching a level that invites expectations of greatness each time he is on the mound, and fans are very rarely disappointed. It doesn't matter what lineup you're matching up against the Brewers ace, it is going to be shocking not to see the Brewers have a huge game one advantage.

Brewers Cannot Help but Appreciate Clear Advantage Jacob Misiorowski Offers in Potential Postseason Run

Milwaukee doesn't have the lineup talent of the Dodgers or the overall depth of Atlanta, but neither team has an arm performing at the level Milwaukee is currently enjoying. Misiorowski continuing to perform at the current level would offer the Brewers hope of making it deep into October for the first time in far too long.

With that said, this isn't to argue against trade deadline additions that are clearly needed. A boost for the bullpen and the middle of Milwaukee's lineup would both be welcomed by a team that is continuing to exceed expectations. Utilizing the trade deadline is vital and would further cement the Brewers as a postseason roster that is going to have to be reckoned with.

Still, even if the front office were to fail the fanbase, there remains a puncher's chance based on the continued greatness of Misiorowski. It is rare to have a starter at the top of his game at this level who invites so much fear into opposing hitters. An undeniable advantage that Milwaukee fans continue to look forward to utilizing in the upcoming postseason.