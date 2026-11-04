Brewers already caught in trade rumors with Trevor Megill's name emerging

There's still loose confetti floating around the Summerfest grounds from the Brewers' World Series celebration, and MLB trade rumors are already putting one of their best players in conversations that Milwaukee probably isn't ready for. But that doesn't mean there isn't merit to the rumors, as ESPN's Jeff Passan believes the front office is open to hearing offers for 2026 NL Relief Pitcher of the Year finalist Trevor Megill.

Writing about the biggest MLB trade candidates for the 2026 offseason, Passan mentioned that while the MVP, William Contreras, isn't going anywhere, "the World Series champion Brewers will at least listen on closer Trevor Megill."

Over the last four years in Milwaukee, Megill has evolved into one of the best closers in baseball. Listed at 6-foot-8 and 252 lbs, Megill has learned to use his size as a major advantage both in power and extension from the mound since working with the Brewers' elite player development staff. Credit to him for sticking with it, improving his WAR in every season of his career en route to back-to-back 30-save seasons to reach sixth all-time on the Brewers' saves list (81).

That, combined with the fact that he closed out the most important inning in Brewers history in Game 5, makes it hard to believe they'd move on from him this soon. And yet, business savvy and analytically driven moves have put Milwaukee's front office at the forefront of the MLB, so maybe it isn't so far-fetched for the Brewers to consider all their options this offseason.

How the Brewers handle the Trevor Megill trade market will offer a glimpse into Milwaukee's post-World Series team-building approach.

One of the most important questions looming over this offseason for the Brewers is whether they're going to change the strategy that brought them to this point in order to maintain tradition and continuity. This is a team that, as currently constructed, should be able to compete for a World Series once again next year. Not to say it will be easy, because it never is, but unless they're snakebitten by injuries or something else unexpected happens, Milwaukee could be right back in the mix next year.

However, GM Matt Arnold and his team haven't been afraid to trade fan favorites or players they loved in the past. The Josh Hader trade brought Robert Gasser to Milwaukee, where he was arguably the most important starting pitcher in a five-game World Series. Two more champions, Joey Ortiz and DL Hall, came to the Brewers as part of the Corbin Burnes trade. And while it's not a trade, Milwaukee let Willy Adames walk in free agency, knowing they had replacement options prepared in the farm system.

So it wouldn't be completely outrageous for Megill's name to be floated in trade talks. There's an argument that now, a month before he turns 33, would be the right time to capitalize on his value. But he's a World Series champion for a franchise that has a lot of heart, honor, and tradition behind it. Over the course of this offseason, and as more trade discussions about Trevor Megill leak out, we'll find out how that translates to the Brewers' team-building strategy moving forward.