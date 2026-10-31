8 items from Brewers legendary World Series are heading to the Hall of Fame

The World Series Champion Milwaukee Brewers are not just special to Wisconsin's die-hard sports fans, but have resonated deeply with baseball fans everywhere. The first championship in franchise history is being celebrated far and wide as a culmination of decades of dedicated fandom, overcoming adversity, and organizational growth.

This Milwaukee run speaks to the beauty of the sport and how togetherness can overcome all in professional sports. Naturally, such a legendary run needs to be immortalized in baseball history, and there's no better way to do that than by sending mementos from the World Series run straight to Cooperstown.

According to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, the following items have been collected from the Brewers' iconic run and will be on display for fans to see:

• Aaron Ashby’s iconic glasses.

• Brice Turang's cleats from the World Series clinching Game 5 victory.

• Christian Yelich’s jersey and captain patch from Game 4.

• Cooper Pratt’s bats from both Game 4 and 5.

• Jacob Misiorowski’s hat from the Game 5 victory.

• Pat Murphy's signature hoodie.

• Sal Frelick’s batting gloves from his iconic Game 2 home run.

• William Contreras’ shinguards and iconic Jordan Brand chest protector from the postseason run.

Sorry to all the eBay scalpers and memorabilia hunters — you're not going to find these at auction any time soon, as this Brewers team is heading straight to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame's haul from the Brewers' World Series run speaks to the historic impact of Milwaukee's big win.

The ripple effects from this World Series run will be seen throughout baseball for many years to come. First and certainly not least, it'll be a huge talking point as the MLB heads toward a potential lockout. Having the league's smallest market with a limited cap sheet winning is certainly going to stir the pot as players argue for greater wages and owners argue for a salary cap.

However, the greater impact will likely be in the strategy this team used. Milwaukee was unique in how patient it was throughout the year, trying to gather walks and steal bases to create scoring opportunities. Lots of teams are sending big-hitters out to the plate and asking them to rack up home runs, but the Brewers only go for broke when they see the right opportunity arise.

Furthermore, they deployed one of the deepest bullpens in baseball this season, full of young, homegrown talent, mixed with seasoned, cerebral veterans. What that means for veterans throughout the league is yet to be seen. There will always be a place for veterans in MLB, and in sports, for that matter. However, the Brewers created a formula for success: elite development, scouting, and analytics departments, combined with real relationships and passion for the game.

And for that, this World Series Champion will be remembered forever — especially in Cooperstown.