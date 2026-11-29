History has a funny way of repeating itself, and Aaron Rodgers' journey through the NFL is no different. Back in the late stages of his Green Bay Packers career, Rodgers became more trouble and controversy than he was worth. His mouth got him in trouble, ruining a few relationships along the way, before he was traded to the New York Jets. His departure from New York was also messy, followed by an explosive and disappointing ending in Pittsburgh, which put yet another stain on his legacy.

You've heard it before, so it should be no surprise to hear it now: Aaron Rodgers is one of the greatest football players to ever play. By talent, he is almost undoubtedly a Top 5 quarterback of all time, with many believing that, from a pure talent standpoint, he's the best to ever do it. We're not here to question how good he was during the height of his career, although his results have been mixed since the tragic Achilles tendon tear back in 2023.

Rodgers has also left a sea of misery and distrust in the wake of every place he left. He had tension with the Packers over drafting his successor, Jordan Love. He was angry that he didn't have more input on key roster decisions like contract extensions and free-agent signings. He toyed with the franchise and threatened to sit out in 2021. And of course, we all remember the darkness retreat.

These are the types of things people will remember when they reflect on Aaron Rodgers' career in the NFL. It's hard to separate the man off the field from the man on it. Based on how he blew up Mike McCarthy's spot and exposed deep-rooted issues in the Pittsburgh Steelers locker room when he learned he was benched, not much has changed, either.

Aaron Rodgers was an all-time great football player, but he was not an all-time great personality.

For many Green Bay Packers fans, it's easy to look back and only remember all the joy Rodgers brought them. For many others, Rodgers' messy departure left a sour taste in their mouths, tainting what should've been an iconic legacy. And yet, that is simply the story of Aaron Rodgers' career.

He was one of the most talented football players we've ever seen, and he's seemingly ending his career on a sour note because he gave his head coach an ultimatum: Let me call the plays, or cut me. Pittsburgh reportedly called his bluff, and Rodgers threw a temper tantrum on national television. This is not to say his accusations against Mike McCarthy aren't valid, because McCarthy should be held accountable in his own regard.

But this was Rodgers' chance at a retirement tour, where he could play the game he loved with a group he respected and stay out of the controversy for one last ride. He couldn't help himself and decided he would go out on his own terms by any means necessary — even if it meant further tainting a legacy that should be regarded in league with his contemporaries, Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

Instead, he went out with a slew of headlines, which is probably the most Aaron Rodgers thing he could've done. So be it.