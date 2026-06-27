Ex-Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers facing obvious legacy questions

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has spent the last three years playing for the New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers after the franchise turned things over to Jordan Love. Considering how the career of Rodgers has fared since, there is little reason for regret from the Packer fanbase. Still, it is impossible to ignore the career of the quarterback and watch with some level of vested interest.

For a large portion of many Green Bay fans' lives, it was Rodgers defining the franchise and setting the standard. With this in mind, it was noteworthy this past week when Kalshi Football tweeted out a list of players whose top-ten legacies were on the line or in question for the season ahead. It was pointing out established players who have a chance to move this season within the top-ten.

While Rodgers is already among the all-time top-ten at the position, another great season ahead of his retirement could shuffle rankings. Rodgers having one last great season in the tank and going on a deep January run would be a fitting end and push the Green Bay legend higher in all-time rankings.

If there is one critique of Rodgers, it is the fact that there is one lone Super Bowl win in what is an otherwise impressive career. Changing this in the quarterback's final season would shift perception and leave the quarterback in an elevated all-time position.

Former Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Heading Into Final Season with Legacy on the Line

Green Bay fans might be tired of Rodgers' antics and headline-grabbing tendencies, but there is unquestionable love behind all the frustration. What the quarterback meant to the team for so long isn't going to be easily erased. There is a part of Green Bay that would love to see Rodgers go on a deep run and push himself higher on all-time rankings ahead of what is expected to be the quarterback's final season in the league.

With this in mind, the Packers will be watching with a vested interest in one last run for Rodgers. While the priority and hope remains Green Bay making a deep January run a very distant second-place, to this would be seeing Rodgers go out on top.

Jordan Love is clearly the future of the franchise, and there aren't any obvious regrets about turning the page. However, there is no denying the draw to the possible storyline of watching Rodgers have a chance to alter his ranking and go out on top.