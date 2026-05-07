Aaron Rodgers is putting Pittsburgh through the same misery he enabled in Green Bay

For nearly four months since the Pittsburgh Steelers' season ended, one question has been at the front of every Steelers fan's mind: Is Aaron Rodgers going to be our quarterback again this season?

Rodgers has done them no favors in answering that question. At every step of the way, the Steelers organization has given the former Green Bay Packers superstar a chance to put the team's success ahead of his own and commit — one way or another.

Free agency passed... then the NFL Draft combine, and eventually, the draft itself. Still no word on whether Rodgers has made up his mind about whether he wants to keep going at age 42.

Now, it appears we're getting closer to a resolution as NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that Rodgers is meeting with the Steelers on Thursday and is expected to return to Pittsburgh for a 22nd NFL season. This decision comes after months of vacation and procrastination for the notorious Rodgers, who put the Packers organization through different, but similar cycles of chaos years ago.

Whether in Green Bay, Pittsburgh, or New York, Aaron Rodgers never ceases with the same antics.

Picture this: it's your job to transition one of the great NFL franchises into a new era, letting go of a legendary coach and retooling how it operates, on and off the field. And yet, you have no idea who your starting quarterback will be, or what their strengths and limitations are.

This is the position Steelers GM Omar Khan has been placed in by Aaron Rodgers and his non-committal summer. Because even in places like Pittsburgh, or even Green Bay, which ooze championship pedigree and historic sentiment, Rodgers remains focused on one thing only... himself.

It's every man's right to prioritize themselves and their family, but that does not excuse doing it to the detriment of everyone around you. Rodgers loves to hold his franchise hostage, taking his sweet time to make personal decisions that impact a whole 53-man roster and thousands more in the organization and community around him.

Would the Pittsburgh Steelers have managed their offseason a little differently if they knew they'd employ a 42-year-old quarterback? Might they have been more aggressive in their decision-making, whether it be in acquiring another receiver or bolstering the offensive line further, if they knew who would be running the show? Probably, yes, and Rodgers once again took that power away from his team.

Shockingly, this circus is still running after all these years. Every single team he joins becomes the Aaron Rodgers show, whether you like it or not. A segment of fans in Pittsburgh is getting sick of it, just as Packers fans did in the twilight of his tenure in Green Bay.

Back in his prime, Rodgers' talent was considered worth the antics that came with it, but his arm isn't quite the same, and he hasn't won a Playoff game since 2021. So is his talent worth all the drama?

Maybe the Steelers have talked themselves into the idea that this might work, and there's still a sliver of chance that it will, but that's a proposition Packers fans and executives talked themselves out of a long time ago, and they're much better off for it.

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