Quentin Johnston could become surprise Packers trade target

The Green Bay Packers have a strong one-two punch at the receiver position with both Christian Watson and Matthew Golden. Both pass catchers have enjoyed a strong start to the 2026 season, but there is no denying the franchise is one injury away from having a very real concern. With this in mind, it wouldn't come as a surprise if the Packers utilize the trade market to begin searching for an option to replace Jayden Reed.

Reed is lost for the season, and the Packers have been forced to lean on depth that is untested when it comes to facing this level of expectations. Leading us to the still winless Los Angeles Chargers and obvious trade target Quentin Johnston. The receiver is coming off a great 2025 season, offering 735 receiving yards and eight touchdowns.

Johnston is off to a slower start this season as the receiver has 165 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on limited targets. It is clear the Los Angeles offense is a complete dumpster fire and this open the door for the Packers to step in and offer the receiver a new landing spot. Johnston fits perfectly what Love does so well and that is push the ball deeep down the field.

With this in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise if Green Bay does get involved with trade discussions around the receiver. Reed isn't coming back and your depth pieces have offered inconsistent production leaving the franchise one injury away from having a real issue at the position.

Packers Should Explore Potential Trade for Current Chargers Receiver Quentin Johnston

Both Golden and Watson are proving themselves capable of being primary targets making it clear there isn't a need for a star addition. What the Packers need to find is a piece like Johnston that can take a bit of the pressure off while providing clear insurance if an injury were to be suffered at some point in the 2026 season.

This is where it is worth noting that in Watson's four years in the league the pass catcher is yet to complete a season without missing time due to injury. While it would be great to believe that this season will be the outlier, it would be better to be prepared for either scenario while hoping that Watson is able to stay healthy.

Johnston fits exactly what the Packers are missing and will put pressure on the opposing defense opening up additional big plays. As the franchise continues to attempt to solve its offensive line woes and find a rushing answer, there is no question that adding depth at receiver is a wise decision.