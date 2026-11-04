Salary cap expert gives Packers a tough Jonathan Taylor reality check

The Green Bay Packers' run game isn't bad; it's atrocious and borderline non-existent. That's a big problem in itself, and more so if the offensive play-caller insists on establishing the running game on early downs.

That has helped Jordan Love's MVP case because he's had to sling the pigskin downfield, but constantly facing third-and-long can't help an offense. To add insult to injury, Josh Jacobs is facing even more accusations, and he's officially become a distraction.

That's why it's normal to see the Packers linked to stars like Jonathan Taylor. Unfortunately, as Packers cap expert Ken Ingalls explained on X, the nuances of Jacobs' financial situation make it unlikely that the team will move on from him.

The Green Bay Packers might be stuck with Josh Jacobs

"Josh Jacobs was never suspended. As such he currently qualifies for 100% termination pay - Meaning if released and he doesn't sign with another team the Packers will still owe and cap 100% of his $10.2m base salary," he wrote. "The Packers don't have enough cap space to trade for Taylor, release Jacobs and pay his termination pay, and get through the rest of the season without restructuring or trading away other contracts."

As Ingalls explains, the Packers would have to take a chance on releasing Jacobs because of conduct detrimental to the team, but an arbitrator might take his side, and they'd be on the hook for the entirety of his salary.

As such, absorbing Jonathan Taylor's steep salary isn't just complicated for the Packers' bookkeeping; it's simply impossible. The gamble can go either way, so that's a risk they can't afford to take right now.

Jacobs is facing some serious accusations, and watching the team stand by him after he already pleaded no contest in his offseason scandal has prompted plenty of criticism. Even if they keep him on the team, they probably could've sent a different message or changed their tone when asked about his situation.

Whatever the case, it looks like the Packers' running game won't get a savior before the November 10 trade deadline. Maybe Kevin Zeitler will finally get an opportunity to play, or they will be in the market for more help in the interior of the offensive line.

The Packers made their own bed with Josh Jacobs, a gamble that made perfect sense at the time, before all these accusations came to light. That said, they also had plenty of time to address this issue before the start of the season, including moving on from him before he was placed on the Commissioner's exempt list.

Now, it looks like they're stuck with him, will have to pay him regardless of whether he can help the running game, and won't be able to get one of the most elusive running backs in the league.