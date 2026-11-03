Latest Josh Jacobs update should force Packers to enter the trade market

Josh Jacobs' situation is turning too complicated, and the Green Bay Packers must decide whether he's worth the hassle at this point. He's facing some serious allegations (again), and his future is up in the air.

The Packers got their star running back on the field for the past two games after spending the first six weeks of the season on the Commissioner's exempt list. He missed the games after his well-documented off-the-field issues in the offseason.

While his legal situation is already settled, these new allegations make another suspension possible. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, it will all depend on how honest Jacobs was during the league's investigation.

The Packers can't afford to trust Josh Jacobs from now on

“The big question here, along with the veracity of these claims, was Jacobs up front with the league?” Rapoport said on NFL GameDay. “Their review continues. He’s gonna continue to play. But it is possible that he gets a suspension at the end of this.”

The Packers have been nothing but supportive of their running back, though they haven't gone into detail. Sticking by him was a bad look, and these new allegations will only add more fuel to the fire for the star and the organization.

Even if they decide to ignore whatever he may or may not have done off the field, the mere fact that there's no word on whether he'll face another suspension should be more than enough reason to go find another running back.

The Packers rank dead last in rushing yards per game, and while plenty of that has been due to their struggling offensive line, Jacobs' return hasn't done much to help. He's incredibly talented and gives them a better shot, but still.

This team should be all over Jonathan Taylor if the Indianapolis Colts make him available. They don't have enough talent in the building to get by if Jacobs faces another suspension, and with the trade deadline just over a week away, there's no time to waste right now.

Jordan Love is playing at an MVP level, even without any sort of running game. Despite his wide receivers' drops and the lack of weapons, he's done an amazing job of keeping the offense ahead of the sticks and putting up points on the scoreboard.

It's only right that the organization finally does him right and gives him the weapons he needs to fix the ailing running game. They can't put all their hopes on Jacobs being able to stay on the field for the season, especially if more accusations surface in the following days.

There's just too much at stake, and this team must make a move now.