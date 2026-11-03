Packers must seize the Josh Downs trade opportunity staring right at them

The Green Bay Packers may have the best and/or most explosive wide receiver duo in the game, but there's not much to work with after that. They're extremely thin at the position and one injury away from a catastrophe.

Watching Christian Watson leave in an ambulance should be a wake-up call for this team, even if he was able to return. The Packers must do right by Jordan Love in his MVP-caliber campaign, and that means finding him more weapons.

That's why, with Josh Downs letting the Indianapolis Colts know that he doesn't want to be there anymore, it's time for Brian Gutekunst to get to work. He'll likely be available for a Day 3 pick, and he might even be a long-term fit in Green Bay.

The Green Bay Packers must trade for Josh Downs

Downs is having a disappointing season, but it's definitely not on him. Shane Steichen's offense has been atrocious, and Daniel Jones is probably playing his way to the bench. If anything, his tape and numbers from the previous three seasons tell the real picture.

He's one of the league's most reliable slot receivers, especially on third down. While not a speedster like Watson or Golden, he's got secure hands and is a crafty guy who knows how to keep the chains in motion and find breathing room in crowded areas.

The Packers let Romeo Doubs go and traded Dontayvion Wicks before losing Jayden Reed for the season. They haven't really given anyone else much of a chance, with Golden and Watson hoarding most of Jordan Love's attention and Tucker Kraft as a distant third.

This team can't run the ball at all, and the uncertainty surrounding Josh Jacobs only makes things worse. They might prioritize adding another running back or bolstering the interior of the offensive line (again), but that doesn't mean they shouldn't be active in the pass-catchers' market as well.

Downs will be a free agent at the end of the season, and his underwhelming production might actually help the Packers re-sign him at a discount. He would give this team an escape valve out of the slot so they don't have to rely so heavily on home runs and big plays on every dropback.

Watson has a long history of injuries, and Golden has been wildly inconsistent this season. Downs is a proven commodity, and his trade request may have only lowered his market value. Let's make the most of this bargain.