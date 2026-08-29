Milwaukee's top prospects are shattering Brewers records in the minor leagues

Just because the Brewers dropped several spots in MLB.com's official farm system rankings doesn't mean they have any less talent in the minor leagues. In fact, Milwaukee's prospects are showing out despite Cooper Pratt and Luis Lara both carving out roles for themselves in the Brewers' regular rotation in the back half of this year.

As of the latest rankings, the Brewers only have four players ranked in the top 100 of Minor League Prospects, per the MLB's official rankings. Yet something isn't adding up, as the 20th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, third baseman Andrew Fischer, is quite literally leading professional baseball with 41 home runs so far this season.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Eric Bitonti, the 26th-ranked player in Milwaukee's farm system, just broke the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers' single-season home run record with 24 on the season. The 6-foot-5 lefty infield prospect is nowhere close to breaking into the majors for the Brewers, but it goes to show just how deep their farm system is as of 2026.

ALL HAIL THE NEW HOME RUN KING ‼️👑💣



Eric Bitonti crushes No. 24 and stands ALONE atop the franchise single-season home run record! 👏👏👏



Cubs 0 | Rattlers 8 #TRatNation @ericbitonti10 pic.twitter.com/FuLKThddhY — Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (@TimberRattlers) August 28, 2026

So while the national narrative has shifted away from the Brewers having the best drafting and development system in baseball, those who are paying close attention can tell the crown never truly slipped away from America's Dairyland. In fact, the records are only stacking up even higher.

The Milwaukee Brewers' farm system is so abundant that they probably won't ever be able to take full advantage of it.

Unless the Brewers decide to make a huge swing trade, as they could've and reportedly tried to in Tarik Skubal negotiations at the deadline, there's no way all these players will make it to Milwaukee. We haven't even mentioned the No. 1 prospect in baseball, Dominican sensation Jesús Made, who the league projects to be MLB-ready next year.

Fischer still has a ways to go as a defender before he'll be MLB-ready, but unless something drastically changes, his offensive presence is going to be hard to deny — especially for a team that's been seeking firepower from the batting rotation. The 22-year-old ranks fifth in the Brewers' farm system, and given his dominance in AA, it's hard to deny him from moving up the ranks by early next year.

As for Bitonti, his path to the league is still unwritten, but playing at this level will make it very hard for the Brewers not to at least give him a chance down the line. However, considering there are 25 players ahead of him in the rankings, that path won't be an easy one, so he'll need to keep defying the odds to force Milwaukee's hand and give him a clearer route to the majors.

But when we're talking about a team's 25th-ranked prospect this way, it speaks to a greater wealth of player evaluation and development from the Timber Rattlers up through the major leagues that makes the Milwaukee Brewers not only a great team now, but a threat to sustain this level of excellence for a long time to come.