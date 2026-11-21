It was an emotional offseason for the Milwaukee Bucks and their fanbase, but there is always reason to find optimism in the unknown. We were confident in what guard Brayden Burries would bring to the team with the No. 10 pick, but forward Nate Ament, picked 13th overall in that same NBA Draft Lottery, was viewed as more of a long-term project.

Ament has the physical attributes of a competitive NBA player, listed at 6-foot-10 with a near seven-foot wingspan, at only 19 years old. During his lone collegiate season at Tennessee, Ament had mixed results, with some signs of a significant two-way presence and offensive powerhouse, along with others in which he looked like a deer in headlights. That's only natural for a teenager who was handed the keys to a D1 SEC program.

Awesome effort from Ament tonight.



18 PTS | 9 REB | 2 3PM | 55% FG pic.twitter.com/l59Oh4wLby — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 20, 2026

As a pro, however, we've seen tremendous progress from Ament in only a short amount of time. He entered Milwaukee's Saturday matinee matchup with Philadelphia shooting 45.5% from the field, 35.7% from 3-point range, and 75% from the free-throw line, for 8.1 points and 3.1 rebounds per game. Those numbers jumped to 10.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, and a steal per game in his five games with 20+ minutes logged, with his efficiency improving to 48.7% FG / 40% 3P / 83.3% FT.

With every passing game and every additional opportunity, Ament is showing us that he's not only ready for the responsibility, but that Milwaukee is wise to offer it to him.

Nate Ament is the glimmer of hope Milwaukee Bucks fans have searched for in an otherwise disappointing season.

The numbers tell one story, but watching Ament only adds to the excitement of his debut season in the NBA. His handle is ahead of schedule, navigating traffic to find lanes to the basket or creating separation to rise above his matchup for a jump shot. He's a toolsy offensive player who still needs plenty more polish to reach his ceiling, but is starting at a far more advanced level than the pre-draft process and pre-season showcased.

Defensively, Ament has been ahead of schedule. Head coach Taylor Jenkins is tossing him into the fire and giving Ament the types of elite matchups that will shape his NBA future.

Ament has defended the likes of Kevin Durant, who we already spoke about extensively, as well as Luka Doncic, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson, Pascal Siakam, and Paul George. Ament didn't allow more than six points to any of them besides George, who admittedly torched Ament for eight points in 58 seconds of coverage. Nonetheless, these are the moments that will help Ament refine his skill set and become a well-rounded pro for many years to come.

Burries has been a welcome addition to the team and has performed very well in his rookie year, but we expected that from him. Bucks fans had to take more of a 'wait-and-see' approach with Ament, and the results have been a joy to watch for Milwaukee's fanbase.