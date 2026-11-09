Packers-Patriots game balls: Green Bay puts on complete performance

The Green Bay Packers put on their most complete performance of the season, defeating the New England Patriots 45-27 in the unfriendly confines of Gillette Stadium.

They dominated from start to finish. Xavier McKinney intercepted the second play of the game, and Green Bay never looked back as Jordan Love scored two plays later.

Despite only being up by 10 points at halftime, this game felt over by then. Thankfully, the Packers kept piling it on and went home with their best win of the season, moving to 6-3.

In a performance like this, there are plenty of game balls to go around. Here are some of the Packers' standout performers, along with the number of game balls they’ve received this season in parentheses next to their name.

Karl Brooks (1)

Karl Brooks gets on the board with his first game ball! He entered the game without registering a sack all season, but he recorded two against the Patriots. He also added three more quarterback hits.

Matthew Golden (3)

He’s struggled with drops this season, but Matthew Golden was on fire on Sunday. Despite facing one of the NFL's best cornerbacks, Christian Gonzalez, Golden finished with 10 receptions for 164 yards and one touchdown.

Kaleb Johnson (1)

The Packers finally had some semblance of a running game against New England. With Josh Jacobs leaving early with a hand injury, Kaleb Johnson paced the backfield with 14 carries for 68 yards and his first career touchdown.

Jordan Love (7)

Jordan Love continued his MVP campaign. He was nearly perfect against New England, lighting them up every chance he got. Love finished by completing 23 of his 29 passes for 372 yards, three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Isaiah McDuffie (1)

It’s safe to say the Packers are thin at inside linebacker. They came into this game without Edgerin Cooper or Zaire Franklin. Ty’Ron Hopper also went down early in the contest. Fortunately, Isaiah McDuffie stepped up. He recorded a team-high 10 total tackles, including a sack, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

Xavier McKinney (2)

After only recording two interceptions in 2025, Xavier McKinney has returned to his ball-hawking ways. He picked off two Drake Maye passes in this one, bringing his total to five for the season.

Christian Watson (4)

Christian Watson is unguardable. He refused to let Golden have all of the fun against the Patriots, finishing with seven receptions for a whopping 171 yards and a touchdown.

Evan Williams (5)

The Packers have the best safety duo in the NFL. Hands down. Evan Williams picked off a pass of his own on Sunday afternoon and added another five tackles.