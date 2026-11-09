Josh Jacobs' injury should force Packers to make an obvious decision

The Green Bay Packers have the absolute worst running game in all of football this season. Barring a shocking turn of events, that's not likely to change in the second half of the campaign, though they can at least be better.

Plenty of that has been on the offensive line and Matt LaFleur's play-calling, but it has also had much to do with their commitment to Josh Jacobs. They didn't add another bonafide ball-carrier to the mix during his suspension, and he hadn't been much better before getting hurt.

But now that he had to leave the blowout win over the New England Patriots with a hand injury, and with the November 10 trade deadline zooming in, the Packers can't look past this need anymore. They must add another running back to the mix.

Josh Jacobs' injury should force the Packers to trade for a running back

Clearly, the Packers feel pretty comfortable with Jacobs as a player and as a person. They stood by him through all the controversy and his serious accusations, even when he pleaded no contest. Then, they stood by him when he faced even more accusations and the possibility of another suspension.

While that's questionable on its own and might fuel backlash and debate, the fact is that the Packers are in the business of winning football games. As such, they will act in the organization's best interests and do whatever they believe gives them the best chance of winning.

A couple of years ago, having Josh Jacobs on the field would give them the best chance to win, but time flies in this line of business. He wasn't as explosive last season, and while he was still a menace near the goal line, his poor vision often had him running into stacked boxes.

Now, he hadn't even shaken off the rust before suffering this injury, and he's likely to miss at least another game. Can they really afford to put all their eggs in the Josh Jacobs basket, hoping that he'd turn back the clock and be his usual self again? That sounds like too big a risk to take.

Guys like James Conner, Dameon Pierce, Tony Pollard, and maybe even Jonathan Taylor should be available at a reasonable price. And while this definitely isn't the only issue to address in Green Bay, it's about time they do something about it before it's too late.