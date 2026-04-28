The Green Bay Packers didn't have many needs to address in the 2026 NFL Draft. They knew that Micah Parsons was their first-round pick, and they were okay with that. They needed to make some minor moves on defense, and they did a great job of filling the gaps on the roster, all things considered.

Now, with several guys still up for grabs in free agency, it's time to round out the team by patching up the offense. That means finding a reliable backup for Josh Jacobs, as Emanuel Wilson is no longer in the building.

Considering that, the Packers should get Najee Harris's agent on the phone immediately. He's back to full strength after suffering a season-ending injury early in the 2025 season, and he'd give this team the punch they need.

The Packers Should Make a Run at Najee Harris

Harris knows he's most likely going to be a backup for the remainder of his career. That was going to be his role behind Omarion Hampton with the Los Angeles Chargers, and at this stage of the offseason, teams already have a starting running back.

Considering that, he might as well join a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. Matt LaFleur's offense is perfectly balanced, with nearly identical pass-run splits, and they could use someone to take some pressure off Josh Jacobs's shoulders, especially after he suffered a knee injury last season.

Granted, Harris has never been the most efficient running back. He averages just 3.9 yards per carry, and the bulk of his production has come thanks to volume rather than efficiency. That said, he's more than used to piling up yards after contact behind some subpar blocking, and -- unfortunately -- that's what the Packers might provide again in 2026.

Harris is a short-yardage specialist. He's not afraid to take a beating between the tackles and keep his legs going. Jacobs is a much more patient and cerebral back with outstanding vision, and having Harris there would help him stay fresh and avoid the wear and tear that comes with being an every-down type of running back.

The Packers also have Chris Brooks and Pierre Strong Jr. there, but Harris would be a significant upgrade with much more experience than both of them. Moreover, they can't trust MarShawn Lloyd to stay healthy after he's spent essentially all of his professional career on the shelf with injuries.

Spotrac's projected market value for Harris is just $2.9 million per year. According to Over The Cap, the Packers have $24 million in available cap space, so they can certainly afford to bring him on board. Jacobs is still a star, but they need to keep him healthy, and getting him a reliable sidekick is the best way to do so.

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