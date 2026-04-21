3 Packers on Thin Ice as Green Bay Enters the NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers fans can't help but get excited for this week's NFL Draft after a relatively quiet free agency. Aside from the signing of Javon Hargrave, the Packers opted not to make splashy moves and bet on young players improving, and health being the missing piece to return to a more consistent level of play. Still, there is an exciting upcoming class that will be a roster boost as well while serving as a warning to some current Packer players.

Competition is a healthy part of draft fallout and something that Green Bay's current coaching staff has always welcomed. There should be plenty of positional battles being set up with the Packers holding eight picks in this year's class.

The Packers hold picks No. 52, 84, 120, 153, 160, 201, 236, and 255 heading into draft night. The team is missing their first-round selection due to the trade for Micah Parsons ahead of the 2025 season. Still, this is a solid number of picks to work with that will unquestionably put a number of Packer players on notice.

1. DT Devonte Wyatt

Just when it seemed that Wyatt was turning the corner, the defensive lineman's 2025 season was ended due to injury. The Georgia product finished the season with 22 pressures and 16 tackles despite playing only 379 defensive snaps due to the injury. Still, the addition of Hargrave and the upcoming draft class is likely going to serve as notice that Wyatt is going to need to earn his role.

Green Bay utilized top-30 visits to host defensive line prospects leading fans to speculate that the team's first pick could be utilized at the position. This is a fair take despite the addition of Hargrave and would only further the fact that Wyatt must have an impressive training camp and preseason to hold onto an important role. Heading into a contract year, it is more than fair from Green Bay's perspective to explore possible replacements.

2. WR Savion Williams

Despite the departure of Romeo Doubs, seemingly promoting the receiver, it isn't going to be all smooth sailing for Williams after this year's class. The Packers are attempting to replace Doubs as well as bring in enough weapons to help ease the pressure on star tight end Tucker Kraft, who is coming off a torn ACL. It would be surprising not to see the Packers add at least one notable name to the position in this year's class.

Williams is coming off an underwhelming season, only offering 78 receiving yards and a lone touchdown in his debut season. Despite the fact that the Packers invested a Day 2 pick in the pass catcher, it wouldn't be at all shocking to see Williams demoted to the end of the depth chart at the position after this year's class is added in.

3. QB Kyle McCord

Don't count out the Packers taking a project quarterback towards the end of this year's draft after losing backup Malik Willis to free agency. The current options rostered are McCord and former Atlanta Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder. It is clear that Ridder's experience lends the signal caller an inside edge when it comes to battling for the final spot at the position.

Green Bay has made it clear they are unhappy with the team's current depth behind Jordan Love and would continue to explore possible upgrades. This is bad news for McCord, who would be the expected odd man out if Green Bay adds to the position with one of this year's eight draft selections. Considering the project quarterback that could fall to the draft's later rounds, it would be surprising not to see the move made and McCord's exit clearly being set up.

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