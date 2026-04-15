Packers May Have Signaled That Devonte Wyatt Has Something to Worry About

Coming out of free agency, it appeared that Green Bay Packers defender Devonte Wyatt was a clear winner, with the franchise opting not to bring in any notable competition. Wyatt is entering the final year of his rookie deal and was coming off a season that ended prematurely by injury. Still, there appeared to be a clear path to Wyatt remaining the primary option and perhaps cashing in on the final year of his contract. This plan has now hit an obvious speed bump with the latest Packer headlines making it clear the franchise is still open to adding to the position.

First, the franchise brought in Christian Miller for a top 30 visit, and now, according to The Packers Wire's Zach Kruse, Lee Hunter has been brought in to Green Bay for a visit as well. Both defensive linemen are considered day two picks and could easily be within the Packers' grasp. This would obviously hurt Wyatt's chances of securing a new contract and remaining the team's primary option at the position.

The bad news for Wyatt didn't stop there, with ESPN's Adam Schefter reporting that the Packers are considered a potential landing spot for Dexter Lawrence. The Giants and Lawrence are seeking a trade for the star defender, with any deal assumably involving a re-worked contract that could push Wyatt out of consideration for a highly-paid deal if the defender were to put together a great 2026 season.

Packers Continue Handing Devonte Wyatt Bad News as Draft Nears

What appeared to be a great offseason for the defender has quickly taken a turn and left a level of pressure heading into the 2026 season. Considering the level of smoke around Green Bay, adding to the position, it would be a surprise not to see a notable name brought in over the next few weeks of the offseason.

Still, Wyatt remains in control, with the potential additions simply serving as a warning that Green Bay doesn't yet trust the defender. There must be a level of consistent performance to earn a second contract, and that is going to be the case whether the Packers add to the position or opt to move forward with Wyatt as the primary option. Over 57 games (15 starts), he has logged 101 total tackles, 21 TFLs, 30 QB hits, and 16 sacks.

Adding talent to the position only makes Wyatt's job easier, as having more stability on the inside gives the defender more rest and freedom to work. Where it is a clear worry is the fact that it does make the path to getting re-signed a bit murky and requires Wyatt to come in and take the position instead of it being handed to him. No question, the rumors should have the Georgia product's full attention and serve as a warning of the road that lies ahead.

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