The Green Bay Packers' once-crowded wide receiver room has lost another piece. Romeo Doubs left for the New England Patriots in free agency, and ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that they have now traded Dontayvion Wicks to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick. In addition, Wicks will sign a one-year, $12.5 million extension with Philadelphia.

While that has prompted plenty of speculation about A.J. Brown's future, Savion Williams has other priorities in mind. Now that he's got two fewer competitors in the building, he should be looking to make the most of this opportunity.

Savion Williams Should Have a Bigger Role in 2026

While Matthew Golden stole most of the headlines of the Packers' 2025 rookie class, fellow first-year wideout Savion Williams also tried to make his way up the depth chart. He finished the season with 10 catches in as many targets for 78 yards and one score, adding 37 rushing yards on 11 carries and 28 returns for 717 yards. It was pretty uneventful.

Now, it can all change in year two. The Packers will start Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, and Golden, but Williams should be the first option off the bench now. He should be ahead of the recently signed Skyy Moore, who will probably be featured mostly on special teams.

Wicks was entering the final year of his contract, so it made sense to trade him now. That said, the Packers wouldn't have done that if they didn't feel good about their current wide receiver corps, meaning that they might have bigger plans for Williams in his sophomore campaign.

Of course, he will still have to fight hard for every touch and target, but someone will have to pick up the slack for Romeo Doubs' production. With Wicks not rotating onto the field and the jury still out on Jayden Reed, there's clearly an opening for Williams to seize control over.

Williams is a speedy playmaker who can be a big-play specialist, and Jordan Love has never been shy about slinging the football down the field once a receiver gains an inch of space. Given the opportunity, Williams can put together several highlight-worthy plays on the receiving end of looks from Love.

As for Golden, he will be given every opportunity to grow through his mistakes, as most first-round picks do. But if he can't keep up and struggles to produce, head coach Matt LaFleur needs to keep an open mind and get whoever gives the team a better chance to compete on the field, regardless of their draft pedigree.

More Green Bay Packers News and Rumors: