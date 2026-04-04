The Green Bay Packers have yet to find a clear replacement for backup quarterback Malik Willis in the 2026 offseason. While Desmond Ridder was brought in as a potential fit, an easy argument can be made that the quarterback is better utilized as a third option.

With this in mind, it wasn't a surprise that the Packers were connected to veteran Kirk Cousins. This fit is now off the table after Cousins signed with the Las Vegas Raiders, leaving Green Bay with one obvious remaining path to answering quarterback concerns.

With all attention shifting to the upcoming draft class, it is fair to expect the Packers to consider adding to the position with a day two or three pick with high upside. If Green Bay is going to recapture the magic it found in developing Willis, it will be with a prospect, not a well-traveled veteran backup. This leads us to look at potential fits and consider who the Packers could bring in to compete alongside Ridder.

Looking at potential day three fits, Cole Payton, Taylen Green, and Cade Klubnik all stand out as potential fits late in this year's draft. Each of these three has a skillset that offers high upside while doing so at a very low draft price. This is Green Bay's best remaining path now that Cousins is off the market and there are so few proven options remaining.

Packers Have Obvious Path to Replace Willis After Not Landing Cousins

Taking this a step further, if the Packers truly fell in love with Carson Beck or Drew Allar, there appears to be a great chance one or both quarterbacks will be on the board in round three. While this might feel a bit expensive for a backup quarterback, fans should remember the value that Willis brought to the franchise over the last two seasons.

Jordan Love has been consistently durable, but if the Packers believe that either Beck or Allar could be developed into a starting option, it is well worth the gamble. It gives the franchise the chance to have incredible stability behind Love and perhaps a valuable trade chip further down the road.

Regardless of where in the draft the Packers choose to make this selection, it is clear that it is a needed decision. Cousins was the best remaining fit for Green Bay in free agency, and the quarterback landing elsewhere has made the team's decision on what must come next incredibly clear.

The Packers must draft a backup in this year's class, giving Ridder competition and offering a better third option than Kyle McCord, who would be the team's emergency option if the season started today. All of this makes it beyond clear that drafting a quarterback should be near the top of Green Bay's priority list heading into the 2026 draft.

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