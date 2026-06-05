3 massive fantasy football implications from the Josh Jacobs scandal

The circumstances surrounding Green Bay Packers star running back Josh Jacobs' recent arrest make it a particularly difficult situation to evaluate. Although the Brown County District Attorney's Office has not formally filed charges against the 28-year-old, there is a sense that Jacobs could be headed to court unless the evidence his attorney has alluded to clears him of wrongdoing.

For the time being, Jacobs is back on the practice field for Green Bay and for all intents and purposes, will remain the starting running back this season. But if you've been following the NFL for long enough, you know that could all change in an instant, leaving Packers fans and fantasy football managers scrambling for answers.

Jacobs is widely regarded as one of the top players at his position in fantasy and general football discourse alike. He finished as the 14th overall running back in half-point PPR leagues and tied with Cincinnati's Chase Brown for the No. 8 spot in fantasy points per game during the 2025 season.

His extensive workload in a cold-weather city makes him a lock for a Top 10 spot at the position when healthy and engaged, but with more unknowns swirling around him than ever, Jacobs' situation will have serious ramifications in fantasy drafts this summer.

1. Packers RB MarShawn Lloyd just became one of the game's most fascinating handcuffs.

With or without Jacobs, there's a lot on the line for Packers backup MarShawn Lloyd this season. Drafted 88th overall in 2023, Lloyd's early career has been marred by injuries, with only one on-field appearance since entering the league. Constant battles with lower body injuries have held Lloyd back from fulfilling his potential, but the 25-year-old's story shouldn't be written off just yet.

Although that doesn't inspire confidence from a fantasy perspective, Lloyd is a perfect example of a backup with something to prove. Even if Jacobs is healthy and available this season, Lloyd is expected to have his biggest workload as a pro and most touches since posting 1,052 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns as a junior at USC.

In speaking with Dominique Yates of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Lloyd acknowledged the doubts he's facing and the message from Head Coach Matt LaFleur that's motivating him this summer.

"I'm excited to prove the ones that are excited right, and then prove the ones that are not excited wrong," Lloyd said. "Like Coach LaFleur said, 'prove it.' If I want to change that narrative, prove it."

Unless Jacobs is confirmed to miss time at the beginning of the season, Lloyd won't be much more than a late-round dart throw, but his value to the person who drafts Jacobs will be exponential.

If you draft Jacobs this year, you'd be wise to stash Lloyd in case an arrest or suspension comes to fruition. But even if you don't, snagging Lloyd at the end of your draft or off the waiver wire wouldn't be a bad move as far as insurance policies go. Heck, you might even be able to use Lloyd as a bargaining chip in trade conversations with the Jacobs fantasy owner in your league.

One way or another, the most important year of MarShawn Lloyd's career is upon us, and while he could be fool's gold, the door is open for Lloyd to become a league-winning caliber player in 2026.

2. Don't expect Josh Jacobs to be drafted as high as in years past.

Naturally, fantasy managers will be dubious of Jacobs as the 2026 fantasy draft season begins. From Rashee Rice to Tyreek Hill and dozens of more players along the road, we've seen time and time again how off-field issues directly lower a player's fantasy stock come draft night. The stink of uncertainty is enough for drafters to decide that selecting an extremely talented player isn't worth the risk that they land on the Commissioner's Exempt List.

Unless you have a specific league setting that says otherwise, suspended players aren't typically eligible for one of your IR spots. This puts the manager who drafted that player at a significant competitive disadvantage, holding a vital roster spot hostage that could go to that week's hottest waiver wire pickup or a crucial depth piece via trade.

Unless there is some finality to Jacobs' legal woes, you shouldn't expect him to be selected as high in this year's draft as he would've been previously. Whether you think that risk is worth the reward is left to the eye of the beholder, but everyone has their limit. It's up to you to decide at what point in the draft Jacobs turns from a major risk into a game-changing steal.

3. Packers' uncertainty at running back could lead to a pass-heavy offense in Green Bay.

Under LaFleur's influence, the Packers have been one of the top rushing teams in the league. Just last season, Green Bay was the fifth-most run-heavy team in the NFL, rushing on 47.7% of its offensive plays after ranking third (50.7%) in that category the year before. It's a hard-nosed, traditional style of play, oftentimes forced upon the team by Green Bay's frigid winters, that ultimately seems to get results.

However, the team's reliance on Jacobs hinges on his availability, which could force LaFleur into a more pass-heavy scheme to start the season.

Considering quarterback Jordan Love's emergence over the last few years as one of the top young players at his position, LaFleur is due to let Love air it out. His power and accuracy on deep throws are among the best in the league, with a 64.3% completion rate on passes over 30 yards for his career.

The team is signalling a willingness to play that way this season by virtue of the massive $110M extension given to big-bodied wideout Christian Watson. This decision came after signing his running mate, Jayden Reed, to a new long-term deal in April.

If the Packers aren't unsure of Jacobs' availability during the course of a full season this year, LaFleur might opt to put the ball in his quarterback's hands and let it fly in Green Bay this year. This would make Watson, Reed, and second-year receiver Matthew Golden three of the most intriguing options at their position during fantasy drafts this year.

Which of them rises to the occasion is yet to be seen, but if the opportunity is there, any of the three has a chance to become a household name in 2026.