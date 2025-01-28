Za'Darius Smith Makes Most Embarrassing Move Yet as a Lion
By Chris Schad
Former Green Bay Packers star Za’Darius Smith has had a crazy tour of the NFC North. Smith started when he signed with Green Bay before the 2019 season and traveled to the Minnesota Vikings after a nasty contract dispute in 2022.
After one year with the Vikings, Smith was traded to the Cleveland Browns and spent this past season vouching for a return to the division so he could stick it to both of his former employers. His wish came true when he was traded to the Detroit Lions in November and he provided a cringeworthy moment when he ripped the Packers after a win last December.
But somehow Smith found a way to produce an even more embarrassing moment even after the Lions’ season has come to an end.
Za’Darius Smith Posts His Division Championship Ring on Instagram
Smith took to social media on Monday to show off his new piece of jewelry. While this is common for a player when the season ends, the 32-year-old’s Instagram post hit a new low as it was a photo of his NFC North championship ring.
You can’t say enough about how perfect this photo is. Not only was it from the shores of Cancun, where the Lions were banished after a 45-31 loss to the Washington Commanders. It was also a symbol of how Detroit came up short, posting a 15-2 record and earning the top seed in the NFC only to lose their first playoff game.
There’s also the fact that Smith only spent half the season in Detroit, coming over when Aidan Hutchinson broke his tibia and fibula last October. To act like “Mr. Lion” after spending two months with the team is incredibly humorous and may be another attempt to convince the Lions to keep him around in 2025 – especially with the caption "The ring before the ring."
The 32-year-old’s contract may prevent that from happening, but it would be a fitting conclusion considering that’s how all of his previous stops in the division have ended. Maybe Smith’s journey could end with a stop in Chicago, but even if it does, he’ll always have the division title ring he earned in his short time in Detroit.