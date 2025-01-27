Former Packers Star Who's a Cut Candidate Wants to Remain in NFC North
By Chris Schad
Former Green Bay Packers star Za’Darius Smith returned to the NFC North as a member of the Detroit Lions this past season, but he's made it clear that he wants his stay in Detroit to be more than just a rental.
The 32-year-old provided a boost to the Lions last season after coming over in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, collecting 12 total tackles (seven solo) with 15 quarterback pressures, 10 quarterback hits and four sacks in eight games.
After helping Detroit finish the regular season with a 15-2 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, the Lions' playoff run ended with a disappointing Divisional Round loss to the Washington Commanders, but it wasn't enough to deter Smith from returning for another season.
In a post on his Instagram account over the weekend, Smith showed his gratitude toward the Lions for last season and plead his case to return to the team in 2025.
“2024 didn’t go as planned at all; we fell short of the outcome we had planned for!” Smith wrote. “2025 gives us another opportunity to adjust and go for that championship! I enjoyed every moment with my boys and even though some faces have changed for the new season, I hope to be part of this great organization for the future!”
Revenge May Motivate Za’Darius Smith to Stay in NFC North
There are several reasons why Smith would want to return to the Lions. With the majority of its offense intact and Aiden Hutchinson coming back from a broken tibia and fibia suffered in October, Detroit is expected to be a Super Bowl contender again in 2025. Smith could also be a starter opposite Hutchinson or return as a situational pass-rusher after getting acclimated with the Lions last season.
But as Packers fans know, there are other motivations toward Smith’s return. Before he was traded, Smith went on the record saying that a return to the NFC North was appealing for the chance to play against the Packers and the Minnesota Vikings twice. Smith also stated in a piece with Tyler Dunne of the Go Long substack that he was still upset with how his time in Green Bay ended, claiming the team lied about his back during his final season in 2021.
While his tenure with the Vikings ended with a similar contract dispute, there’s also a chance that his shot at revenge could be disrupted by another issue with the Lions.
According to Spotrac, Smith has a $1.5 million base salary for 2025 but also has a $2 million roster bonus and a $6.99 million option bonus due on the third day of the league year. This makes him an obvious cut candidate, especially with four void years attached to his deal as well.
The Lions could work around this by revising Smith’s contract this spring. But it would also be fitting if another contract issue ended his tenure with a third NFC North team.
Perhaps the Chicago Bears, who hired Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach last week, could be another landing spot for Smith if he can’t work out something with Detroit. Regardless, this offseason is sure to be another chapter in what’s been an intriguing career for the former Green Bay star.