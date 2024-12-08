Unhappy Ex-Packer Disrespects GB After Loss to Lions
By Jovan Alford
The Green Bay Packers suffered a tough three-point loss to the Detroit Lions on Thursday night. The Packers got a tremendous performance from star running back Josh Jacobs, who had three rushing touchdowns.
However, Green Bay’s defense couldn’t get that crucial stop against the Lions’ offense as Jared Goff threw for 283 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception.
On Thursday night, Green Bay faced one of their former players – Za’Darius Smith. The veteran pass rusher spent three years in Green Bay before joining the Minnesota Vikings in 2022. Smith was traded to the Lions from the Cleveland Browns last month.
The veteran defender made some plays against his former squad, recording two total tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss, and a quarterback hit. There was certainly no love loss between Smith and Green Bay.
According to Zach Kruse of the Packers Wire, rapper Lil Wayne was on GameDay Morning on Sunday and said he went out with Smith on Saturday night. Lil Wayne mentioned Smith was giving him crap about Detroit’s win on Thursday night.
The star rapper told Smith “We will see you again,” meaning the Pack. However, Smith doesn’t believe that’s the case as he responded, “Nah, it’s all over.”
After sweeping the season from Green Bay, the only way these two teams will see each other again is in the playoffs. The Lions are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC and would have a bye week.
However, the Packers would be the sixth seed in the NFC if the playoffs started today and play the Seattle Seahawks (No. 3 seed) in Super Wildcard Weekend. It’s not a guarantee that Green Bay would win in Seattle.
Even if they beat Seattle, the Packers would play the winner of the No. 2/7 matchup in the NFC Divisional Round. If Green Bay wins that game, it opens up the possibility of a rematch in the NFC Championship Game against Detroit.
However, the Packers cannot worry about playoff matchups right now. They have a tough matchup against the Seahawks in primetime.
More Packers news and analysis: