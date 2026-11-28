It was a rollercoaster ride of a regular season for Badgers fans, but the Wisconsin football program ultimately wrapped up its slate by doubling up in the win column for an 8-4 record, and that's nothing to stick their nose up at. It was their most wins in a season since 2021, tying their 6-3 conference record from that same season.

Their slate concluded with a 28-5 rout of Minnesota in front of their home crowd at Camp Randall Stadium, in which quarterback Colton Joseph tallied 217 passing yards and 101 rushing yards for what might've been the final regular-season game of his collegiate career. Although he does have another year of eligibility, there's reason to believe freshman QB Ryan Hopkins will give him a run for his money next season.

No matter who's under center next year, head coach Luke Fickell might've saved his job by winning three of four games down the stretch. Much of that can be credited to his star linebacker duo of Mason Posa and Cooper Catalano, who went scorched earth this season and are establishing themselves as two of the best players at their positions in all of college football.

Needless to say, Wisconsin football has plenty of upside to build upon after what can only be categorized as a successful season — even if we feel like they could've done even better.

The Wisconsin Badgers football program is in a good place heading into the 2027 season.

Stacked with talent and bonded together, this Wisconsin football locker room showed plenty of resilience this season which cannot be ignored. They finished with a perfect 6-0 record at home this season, which the program's PR department declared was the first time Wisconsin football held its opponents below 10 points in every one of its home games since 1951. They were also the only team to hold their opponents below 50 total points at home this season.

That's not simply the mark of a good defense — that's the makings of a great defense. If they could've held that standard on the road, they'd assuredly be in the College Football Playoff this season. Obviously, there were a few blunders along the way, like their dreadful loss to Maryland.

However, the rest of Wisconsin's losses were within reason, facing the No. 4-ranked Notre Dame, No. 12-ranked UCLA, and a 10-2 Iowa team. With that type of competition, there's an argument to be made that Wisconsin would not only be ranked, but would be in the CFP bracket if they had just won that Maryland game.

Nonetheless, the Badgers need to keep their heads held high after this season and carry that momentum forward into a long offseason in which they'll reflect on themselves and try to elevate to the standard of a ranked program, because that will be the expectation moving forward.