Just when we thought the Wisconsin football program had a chance to make some serious headway this season, the Badgers suffered an inexplicable loss to Maryland with only two games left on their slate. After taking a 10-point lead in the first half, the Badgers fell 21-24 to a team that entered the contest with twice as many losses as wins.

According to Zach Heilprin of Wisco Sports Zone, the Terrapins have gone 1-13 against the rest of the Big Ten Conference, and 2-0 against Wisconsin over the last two seasons combined. It speaks to an unfortunate truth about the Luke Fickell-led Badgers teams, which is that they oftentimes play down to the level of their opponents and let easy wins slip through their fingers.

From a severe lack of clarity in the quarterback situation between Ryan Hopkins and Colton Joseph to the misalignment of what should be a very strong Badgers defense, it's been one thing after another for Fickell's squads in recent years. Just a few weeks ago, Wisconsin was ranked in the A.P. football poll for the first time in more than three years. Now, with this loss, they're likely eliminated from College Football Playoff contention.

This isn't a talent issue, with all roads leading back to one unfortunate truth about where this Badgers football program stands as currently constructed.

Wisconsin football is going nowhere fast with Luke Fickell running the show for the Badgers.

Much of the conversation surrounding the Badgers coming out of this loss has nothing to do with what happened on the field — even in a contest when Wisconsin fumbled five times and lost three of them. It's instead turning to the lackluster performance of what should be competitive rosters under head coach Luke Fickell for the last four years.

He did a wonderful job of turning around Cincinnati's football program back when they were part of the AAC, but the Big Ten is a whole ballgame. Including bowl games, Fickell has a 23–25 record at UW-Madison, and even when his teams have shown signs of improvement, something always seems to go wrong.

Football is a game of strategy, athleticism, execution, and determination, where very little is left to chance. This isn't simply bad luck — it's poor preparation and questionable decision-making.

Maryland threw for 84 more passing yards than Wisconsin in the loss. The Badgers were outgained on the ground by five yards and lost the time-of-possession margin by more than seven minutes. But the most glaring issue of all is how Maryland committed 11 penalties, giving up 111 yards in the process, and still won the game by a strong margin.

It's on the players to execute, but it's also on Fickell to prepare them for moments like these, and it's getting difficult to keep making excuses when all roads lead back to the same issue: coaching.