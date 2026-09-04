Badgers linebacker Mason Posa is shooting for the stars with the Heisman on the mind

Entering his sophomore season at Wisconsin, the expectations for 20-year-old linebacker Mason Posa are as high as they could be. But that's not something he's running for. In fact, it's quite the opposite — he's raising the stakes for himself, because that's how deeply he believes in his unique blend of physical intangibles, talent, and work ethic.

Posa led the Badgers football team in tackles as a freshman with 61 while contributing four sacks, four tackles for loss, three pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a recovery. He made a real name for himself, earning a spot on the third-team All-Big Ten Team and the Freshman All-American squad for his debut season, shattering the expectations placed on him coming out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as a four-star prospect and the 15th-ranked linebacker in the class.

Now, Mason Posa is raising the stakes for himself, proclaiming in an interview on ESPN Madison Radio that he has high sights set on becoming the first linebacker to win the Heisman Memorial Trophy:



"I think to myself, 'I'm the best in the nation. I wanna win the Butkus [Award]," Posa said. "We saw Jacob Rodriguez in the Heisman conversation. I wanna win the Heisman. You know, it's never been done before with a linebacker, and that's my goal."

With lofty goals and the confidence to match, Posa will be a one-man-army on defense for the Wisconsin Badgers football program next season, and it'll be a joy to watch.

Mason Posa's Heisman Trophy dreams could fuel a historic season for the Wisconsin Badgers football program.

Posa is setting a tone that cannot be denied by the Badgers' coaching staff this year, and Luke Fickell has plenty left to prove with a 17-21 record since taking over the lead job for the program. They finished the 2025 season as the 24th-ranked defense, per Dillon Graff of Badger Notes, with the 15th-ranked run defense.

With Posa anchoring the defense, the Badgers have a chance to surge in the rankings this season, and they'll get a great test with their season opener against No. 4 Notre Dame on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Lambeau Field. Playing on the biggest stage against one of the top programs in the country will give Posa the opportunity he needs to show the world that he's one of the best linebackers in college football.

Putting on a show against one of, if not the single best, offensive lines in the NCAA is a fantastic way to start off a Heisman campaign. Although it remains a long shot, it's not outside the realm of possibility. Records are meant to be broken. But to get there, the Badgers need to be one of the best defensive teams in football this season, and based on his proclamations, that all starts with Posa.