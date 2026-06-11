William Contreras is the bedrock of the Brewers' success this season

Consistency is key during the course of the lengthy MLB season, and catcher William Contreras offers just that for the Milwaukee Brewers. A 28-year-old in his seventh Major League season, Contreras has grown into a fan-favorite in the Brew City for his remarkable persistence as a batter and savvy presence behind home plate.

His .285 batting average would be his best mark since 2023 as Contreras sets the tone for his Brewers teammates by ranking first on the team in total hits (70), tied for second in RBI (42) and fourth in walks (23) on the season. Those stats should jump off the page in a vacuum, but when you compare those specifically against other players at his position, it tells a much broader story.

Contreras ranks second in total hits for a catcher this season, only trailing Shea Langeliers of the A's. He has 11 more singles than any other player at his position and ranks fourth among all catchers in RBI. Needless to say, he's a worthy and deserving candidate for a third career All-Star appearance this season on one of the hottest teams in the sport.

Beyond the counting stats, it's what Contreras represents off the field that matters most to the Milwaukee Brewers and their fans.

Milwaukee Brewers' pathway to relevancy would be much rockier without William Contreras leading the way.

This is not to say the Brewers wouldn't be a good team without Contreras, but catcher is in the running for the most underappreciated position in the game. Acting as the eyes and ears for their team, a catcher needs to survey the entire field at all times while being laser-focused on every pitch.

It's oftentimes a thankless job where simple counting stats fail to summarize your impact on the game. That, combined with the simple truth that catchers tend to be less effective hitters than other positions on the field, makes it a thankless job for most teams... but not the Brewers.

Milwaukee embraces Contreras every step of the way, cheering outlandishly in support of 'Wild Bill' every time he steps up to the plate. What goes under the radar, however, is his role supporting the Brewers' outstanding rotation of rising stars at the pitcher. That was summed up best by Brewers Manager Pat Murphy, who recently made the case that Contreras belongs in the All-Star Game:

"You’re talking about a guy who is catching a rookie staff. He’s catching virtually nine out of every 10 games. And he’s guided this rookie staff [as part of a] winning ballclub,” Murphy explained. “Although we aren’t surprising anybody with our early-season success, it is kind of unbelievable that every year nobody thinks we’re going to be that good. And we’re always a little better. William is a huge part of that.”

Even when he gets into a cold stretch at bat, Contreras still manages to make a lasting impact on the game. He does an excellent job of holding umpires and opponents accountable, understanding the flow of the game and asserting himself where it makes sense. His 61% success rate on a league-high 85 ABS challenges has swung games in crucial moments and proven his baseball IQ to the world.

Contreras is the foundation for the Brewers' success this year and deserves to be celebrated as such. Let's see if it's enough for him to earn his third Silver Slugger honor this season.