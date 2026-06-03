The unusual dichotomy in the Brewers bullpen gives them a sneaky advantage

Unless the player in question is Shohei Ohtani, no one wants a team full of the same player. You need to have different approaches to the game to remain competitive — especially from your pitching rotation. If a team becomes too predictable, it leads to crushing losses and home runs. That's part of the magic of this Milwaukee Brewers pitching lineup.

Everyone has a different speciality, and the Brewers' top-notch player development program has put each pitcher in a position to highlight the best of their abilities. From Jacob Misiorowski's devastating fastball to Kyle Harrison's trucky slurve, everyone brings a different arsenal of pitches to the table and a unique flair to match — even when you look deeper into the bullpen.

Reliever Aaron Ashby is one of the best players at his position this year, with a league-leading nine credited wins this season. Earning the nickname "The Vulture" from his teammates, Ashby has earned a reputation among his teammates for taking over games and putting a punctuation mark on his team's victories.

This notion extends far beyond the types of pitches they throw. The personalities are vastly different. Ashby is more of an old-school pitcher who recently said on Foul Territory that he believes pitcher celebrations are "eyewash" and that "a home run is harder to hit than a clean inning for a pitcher," so he doesn't believe in hyping himself up.

Whereas someone like Abner Uribe, whose emotional celebrations recently got him into some hot water, brings an energy and demeanor that lights a fire under his team. Because everyone has a different style, and that's a significant part of what makes the Brewers so dangerous.

Brewers have found a winning formula by bringing very different pitchers together for one common goal.

On and off the field, the Milwaukee Brewers have found a winning combination of players. Not everyone shares the same pitching style, personal interests, or way they view the game, but they do have the underlying qualities of a Brewers player: tenacity, work ethic, and undeniable talent.

No matter their differences, Milwaukee's pitching rotation complements each other expertly. Everyone has something to prove, and while they are, in some cases, competing against one another, this is a tight-knit group that ranks second in the league in ERA this season at 3.15 by complementing each other on the field.

This makes all the difference for a franchise relying heavily on young starters. Knowing that you can rely on your relievers and closers adds a certain level of confidence for a starter and coaches alike. Milwaukee's young core has developed over the early stretch of the season in large part because manager Pat Murphy has done such an excellent job of knowing when to make a sub.

You don't have to be a perfect match off the field to be an excellent teammate on it, as the Milwaukee Brewers pitching rotation is proving that in real time.