Scorching hot Brewers are on pace for the greatest season in franchise history

If Monday night's miracle victory in Las Vegas was any indication, this is certainly a special Milwaukee Brewers lineup. Securing a 15-14 extra innings victory over the Athletics in a late-night, nationally-televised shootout, the Brew Crew took control late, bringing their overall record to 41-23 for the second-highest winning percentage in the MLB behind the Atlanta Braves.

For Milwaukee, however, this is not just a landmark victory of their season, but more of an encapsulation of the growth this franchise has endured over the last decade. Crafting a unique blend of beloved veteran talent with rising stars and journeymen who now have a home, the Brewers are firing on all cylinders, which should make it no surprise that they're setting a historic precedent.

This is the fastest the Milwaukee Brewers have ever reached 40 wins, currently on pace to win more than 100 games for the first time in franchise history. They his 97 wins last year and 95+ five other times on top of that, but never cracked the century mark for a full year.

Despite being one game short of the fewest games played in the MLB this season, Milwaukee is tied for third in total runs, fourth in RBI, and second in on-base percentage at .340. They've been equally, if not more impressive from the mound, where the Brewers rank fourth in ERA at 3.39 and opponent batting average in the entire league right now.

It's hard not to feel like the rug is going to get pulled out from under you at some point in this historic stretch for Milwaukee's dedicated ball-club, but don't let that distract you from the fact that what the Brewers are doing this year is real.

Your Milwaukee Brewers are having one of their best seasons ever, so don't forget to stop and smell the roses along the way.

In sports fandom, it's easy to get caught in cycles of cynicism — especially when you've been burned in the past, as Milwaukee Brewers fans have. With that said, it's not worth clinging to the past when you're in the presence of greatness, and this Brewers group has something special cooking.

Through injury, trades, payroll questions, and uncertainty, the Milwaukee Brewers have risen to the occasion at every opportunity this season, making them a clear contender to make a National League playoff run in pursuit of the franchise's first World Series victory.

Of course, there will be many obstacles in their way, but that fear shouldn't get in the way of celebrating this team's success.