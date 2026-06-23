Bucks Trade Grade: Evaluating the return for Giannis Antetokounmpo

It's over. The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga is finally over. Although it isn't the outcome Milwaukee Bucks fans wanted, it is the outcome they were prepared for after nearly two years of rumors, reporting, and speculation that the Greek Freak would seek a trade to put him in contention for another NBA Championship.

And so, the Milwaukee Bucks exacted every resource within their power to get the most leverage and find a deal that could position them for the future. That ultimately landed them with the best offer they could get out of what was reportedly Giannis' preferred destination with the Miami Heat.

In exchange for Giannis and Bobby Portis, the Milwaukee Bucks ultimately received Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez, Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2023, a first-round pick swap in 2030 and a 2033 second-round pick.

So now that the dust has settled, how did the Milwaukee Bucks fare in the haul they received for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

Milwaukee Bucks deserve a B grade for their return in the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade.

When it's all said and done, we can confidently say the Bucks had very little leverage in Giannis trade talks. With the former franchise star on a one-year deal, any team that traded for him would be considered a rental unless he agreed to sign an extension, and according to reporting, the only teams he'd be willing to commit to were the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The best player they realistically could've received from any of those teams was Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, but reports also indicate that Boston wouldn't include young players or substantial draft capital on top of the former Finals MVP. Although he is the best talent in consideration here, the Bucks had no reason to trade for Brown, unless they intended to flip him.

Instead, they opted for a package that had more of what they were looking for — marquee young talent and draft capital. Your mileage may vary on Herro, but the fact remains that he's a 26-year-old All-Star and former Sixth Man of the Year who is one of the most talented all-around volume shooters in the league. If you wanted a 'blue chip' young player back in the deal, this is as close as you'll get.

Jaquez is an interesting player with a unique career path. He's one of the rare four-year college players who broke the preconceived notion that an older rookie cannot grow into a more well-rounded overall player at the next level. He's shown improvement every season as a passer, scorer, and defender, finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting this season. At 25, he's not necessarily a prospect anymore, but is already an impact player with plenty of room to keep growing.

Ware is a fascinating center prospect at just 22 with a unique blend of size, athleticism, defensive upside, and floor-spacing who could be molded into an impact player for years to come. Jakučionis, meanwhile, is only 20 with malleable ball-handling and shooting talent, who makes sense as a developmental project for a rebuilding team,

How valuable those picks will be can only be determined down the line when they are conveyed, as it's hard to tell where the Heat will fall in the standings or how the new lottery reform system will impact them. With players like Rudy Gobert or Mikal Bridges garnering five first-round picks over the years, it's a hard pill to swallow that the Bucks only got three, but the game is changing, and teams are less willing to forfeit draft capital — especially for a 31-year-old with a growing track record of lower-body injuries.

These are all pieces that the Bucks can actually work with as they figure out who they are and what they want to be. It's not a great trade haul by any means, but it's also far from a bad one. If the alternative was letting Giannis walk in free-agency next summer, Milwaukee's front office managed to get a respectable enough deal done to warrant a passing grade and then some.