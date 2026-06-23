Are the Heat really better off after than Giannis trade than the Bucks were?

Finally, the Milwaukee Bucks can move on from Giannis Antetokounmpo. Of course, losing the greatest player in franchise history if a massive blow, but this saga had already dragged for way too long.

The Giannis Antetokounmpo soap opera was a massive distraction, and it was time to put it to rest. As expected, the Bucks managed to get a true king's ransom to send their superstar packing to the Miami Heat.

The Heat gave up Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakučionis, three first-round picks (Including No. 13 in 2026, 2031, and 2033), a 2030 first-round pick swap and a 2033 second-round pick to get Giannis and Bobby Portis. So, who won the trade?

The Bucks got tremendous value for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Saying any team would be better after losing a player of Giannis Antetokounmpo's caliber is simply not true. That said, the Bucks probably got the best return they could for his services, and the Heat are extremely thin now.

Erik Spoelstra will hope that a core of Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, Norman Powell, Bam Adebayo, and Giannis can lead the team back to the mountaintop. That's a solid starting lineup, but they sacrificed all of their depth to get Giannis, including their best players off the bench.

The Bucks were never that far off from contention. It was more about Doc Rivers not being the right guy for the job and Giannis getting hurt. With this return, Taylor Jenkins has a legitimate playoff-caliber roster, even if they're not a serious championship contender. Add multiple first-round picks to the mix, and this is even more promising.

This team still has Kyle Kuzma, can bring Kevin Porter Jr. back, and has a budding star in Ryan Rollins. They will most likely flip Myles Turner to get more draft capital, and with two first-rounders in this promising class, the early returns suggest they won this trade.

Giannis has been dealing with injuries, and he's not getting any younger. As athletic and physically imposing as he is, he's never been the most skilled guy out there. So, who's to say he'll be as dominant once he loses his first step and has to rely more on his handles or shot?

The Bucks and their fans would've most definitely preferred for Giannis to stay with the team for the remainder of his career, but that's not how things go for small-market teams. He already led them to their first title in 50 years and shattered every franchise record. Now, he's set them up for success by giving them a prime trade package in return for his departure.