We finally have clarity on Micah Parsons' timeline for a Green Bay Packers return

The wait is finally over... or at least it will be soon. New reports suggest that the Green Bay Packers are aiming to welcome superstar defensive end Micah Parsons back into the lineup for their Thanksgiving Eve matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, and while it might be a bit later than we initially hoped, it finally opens up a glimmer of light at the end of the tunnel in this lengthy rehabilitation process.

According to a report by Ian Rapoport for ESPN, the Packers are planning to get Parsons back for their game on Nov. 25. Parsons is expected to be back at practice for the green and gold this week, working his way back up into peak conditioning and confidence before getting back on the gridiron.

At one time, ACL tears were considered potentially career-altering injuries. Nowadays, they're a dime a dozen, with players suffering the injury late in one season and coming back from it in the next. But given Parsons' size, position, and intensity, the Packers have been extra cautious with Parsons' return, making sure he hits injury markers at a relaxed pace while their young linebacker core comes into its own and grows their own confidence before Parsons returns and, frankly, makes all their jobs easier.

This is great news for Packers fans who just witnessed their defensive front obliterate a fiery Carolina Panthers squad on Thursday Night Football. Parsons' return should catapult this defense to another level.

The impending return of Micah Parsons gives hope to an otherwise turbulent Green Bay Packers season.

Standing at 5-3, the worst record in the NFC North, the Packers have a long road back to the playoffs, and it's not going to get any easier in the next few weeks. Green Bay is facing a gauntlet of the New England Patriots, Minnesota Vikings, and then Parsons' intended return against the Los Angeles Rams over the next three weeks. If they can survive this stretch, they will have a real chance to make some postseason noise.

Winning at least one of those next two matchups, and preferably both, will add some extra fuel to Parsons' return from injury. If he knows that his individual impact could be enough to get the Packers back into the playoff hunt, we'll assuredly see a version of Parsons that Green Bay has been salivating over while daydreaming of his return.

Expect to see coverage of Parsons working on individual drills this week and hopefully, graduating to team practice the following week in his build-up to a Thanksgiving Eve return.