Matt LaFleur hints at potential Week 9 return for Packers star Micah Parsons

With a short turnaround heading into Week 8's Thursday Night showdown against the Carolina Panthers, this week would not make sense as the spot for superstar defensive end Micah Parsons to make his return to practice for Green Bay. But with an extended week of practice heading into Week 9, head coach Matt LaFleur suggested that there is reason to be optimistic.

As shared by ESPN Insider Ian Rapoport, LaFleur was asked whether Parsons could return to practice next week after the team's TNF game. His response was a short and sweet "I sure hope so," which is a whole heck of a lot more optimistic than some of the other responses we've gotten from him on the matter up until this point.

Parsons, 27, suffered a torn ACL in December of the 2025 season against the Denver Broncos and has been working his way back to playing shape ever since. The Packers have been especially careful with Parsons' rehab as he's under contract with the team for at least the next three seasons and is expected to play a massive role in this era of football in Green Bay.

Although it might be too little too late for the Packers to turn it around this season, there's no way they're going down without a fight, and adding Parsons back into the mix is more than enough reason for them to feel confident they have a chance.

If Micah Parsons can return to the field in Week 9, there's reason to believe the Green Bay Packers can salvage their season.

There are some players so impactful that an entire 53-man roster can turn things around when they enter the game. That's what the Packers are hoping Micah Parsons can be for them, as they hold a middling 4-3 record, the worst in the NFC North.

Nonetheless, Parsons is the type of transformative player who puts pressure on an offensive line and quarterback by his presence alone, making it easier for the rest of his teammates to break through and pressure their matchups. Even if he returns as a decoy to get his feet back under him and make plays when opportunities present themselves, that's a huge win for a Packers defense that just got torched by Jared Goff, Jahmyr Gibbs, and the rest of the Detroit Lions offense.

In 14 games with the Packers last season, Parsons contributed 12.5 sacks, 27 quarterback hits, 41 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, and a pass deflection. If he can even provide a fraction of that output down the stretch for Green Bay, they have a shot to fight their way back into the postseason picture.