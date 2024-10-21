Upcoming Packers Matchup Could Soon Be Moved to Primetime After NFL's Flex Decisions
The Green Bay Packers have racked up another win and sit at 5-2 on the season. They are winners of three straight games and are looking like one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league.
They have five primetime games on their schedule but another one could be on the way.
Packers News: Packers May Get Flexed Into Primetime in Week 11
Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic was looking at the Bears' schedule after Chicago tight end Cole Kmet complained about Noon kickoffs.
Fishbain believes if the Bears continue to pile up wins, the Week 11 contest between Chicago and Green Bay may get flexed into the Sunday Night Football slot. During that week, the New York Jets are set to host the Indianapolis Colts but right now, neither team looks exciting to watch on TV.
Meanwhile, it's the complete opposite for Chicago and Green Bay. The Packers have a young, explosive offense that is headlined by quarterback Jordan Love. They have a terrific collection of pass catchers with a defense that creates turnovers.
As for the Bears, they have the No. 1 overall pick in Caleb Williams and have found a spark. The Bears are currently 4-2 and are winners of three games in a row. If they can keep it up, the NFL would be eager to get this game into a primetime slot.
This rivalry has been one of the longest and most intense ones in league history. They've been matching up since 1921, with Green Bay owning a 107-95-6 all-time lead. The Packers have won 10 straight games over the Bears and may have a chance to extend that streak to 11 on Nov. 17 under the bright lights.
More Packers news and rumors: