Packers Must Trade Player Coaching Staff Has Already Phased Out Ahead of Deadline
The Green Bay Packers are rolling right now, winning three games in a row. On Sunday, they defeated the Houston Texans 24-22.
The roster that Green Bay has built over the past couple of years is learning how to win, and you see it when the team takes the field on game day. In Week 7 though, there was a shift in the defensive snaps for players in the secondary. With how things panned out, the Packers should ship out this defender ahead of the trade deadline.
Packers News: Eric Stokes Needs to Be Traded
Cornerback Eric Stokes has seen his playing time get slashed over the past two weeks. On Sunday, Stokes played in a season-low eight defensive snaps. Both Jaire Alexander (63) and Keisean Nixon (64) played both more snaps at cornerback for Green Bay. Rookie safety Javon Bullard logged 29 snaps, with 17 coming from the slot.
In Week 6, Stokes amassed 16 defensive reps. It appears that he's fallen out of favor with the coaching staff, as he's struggled this season. According to PFF, Stokes has allowed 20 receptions (31 targets) for 225 yards and two touchdowns this season.
The Georgia product has also logged a 107.6 passer rating when in coverage. Ahead of the season, Green Bay declined his fifth-year option. He needed to prove himself this season in order to land an extension but that doesn't appear likely in Green Bay.
They should inquire about his trade value around the league to see what they can get. With each passing week, it's more and more believable that he won't be on the team in the future. There are multiple teams around the league who need help in the secondary and could be willing to take a chance on Stokes.
Green Bay has faith in the depth they've built over the past couple of years so Stokes is someone who could be moved. And based on his performance in 2024, it would be a smart decision to gain some type of asset in return.
More Packers news and rumors: