Unfortunate Reason for Bobby Portis Suspension Revealed

The NBA has announced that they are suspending forward Bobby Portis Jr. for 25 games after testing positive for the painkiller Tramadol, an opiate listed as a banned substance on the NBA's Anti-Drug program.

The suspension will begin Thursday night as the Bucks host the LA Clippers. This suspension is not eligible for appeal, and Portis will be without pay.

Here is the Milwaukee Bucks statement on Bobby Portis' 25-game suspension: pic.twitter.com/3E88B2L6G9 — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 20, 2025

Portis & Bucks Make First Statement on Suspension

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Portis apologized to the Bucks organization, teammates, coaches, and the fans and added, "I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation. During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved. I feel horrible and recognize that I'm responsible for what I put in my body."

Portis' agent, Mark Bartelstein, said that the forward took a Tramadol pill instead of a different league-approved pain medication called Toradol "unintentionally" last fall to help with an elbow injury. Portis was given the prescription from an assistant, and the similarity in names of the drugs is what Portis' team is saying resulted in the mix-up.

Tramadol is an opioid commonly used to relieve moderate to severe pain, typically given after surgeries. This drug was added to the banned substance list last spring by the NBA, as it can become an addictive substance if used for a long period of time.

Toradol, the drug that Portis thought he was actually taking, is also used as a painkiller. The drug is used to treat pain, and according to the Mayo Clinic, "usually pain that occurs after an operation or other painful procedure."

However, unlike Tramadol, Toradol is not an opioid. It's classified under a group called nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs that aren't habit-forming. Toradol is approved by the NBA for players to use.

"Bobby was using this anti-inflammatory pain-reducing medication to deal with an elbow injury he had this past fall and believed he was taking Toradol to alleviate some pain in preparation for that night's game." Mark Bartelstein

Per ESPN's Bobby Marks, Portis will lose a total of $2.85 million in fines as a result of his suspension. Milwaukee has been given permission to sign a replacement player to fill his roster spot after the fifth game of his suspension.

While Bobby Portis will be eligible to return to action on April 8 against the Minnesota Timberwolves, this suspension is a huge blow to the Bucks, who are sitting fifth in the Eastern Conference at 29-24.

Portis averaged 13.7 points per game and 8.3 rebounds in 46 games. He's ranked sixth in scoring and second in boards off the bench. Over the last two seasons, he's finished in the top three in Sixth Man of the Year voting and has made a huge impact for Milwaukee over the years.

"This is a very difficult set of circumstances for Bobby and our team," said Bucks general manager Jon Horst. "He and the Bucks organization respect the NBA/NBAPA Anti-Drug Program and will accept what's been handed down. But we 100% support Bobby. Together, we will take this opportunity to grow and will have a better and stronger Bobby and Milwaukee Bucks team. He's an integral part of who we are, a huge member of the Milwaukee community, and we look forward to his return."

